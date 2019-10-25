Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank; Tasia Wells/Getty Images

Mercedes “MJ” Javid‘s husband will be keeping his distance from Reza Farahan for at least the next three years.

Farahan has been granted a three-year restraining order against Tommy Feight, who has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Farahan, according to E! News.

A source tells PEOPLE she is standing by her husband amid the drama.

“Mercedes is happily supporting her husband through this and staying strong for her family,” says the source.

PEOPLE is out to the Los Angeles District Attorney for comment. Javid and Farahan’s reps had no comment.

The new order comes five months after Farahan, 46, first obtained a restraining order against Feight in May, when Javid’s husband allegedly vandalized the Bravo star’s home. According to court documents obtained by The Blast that same month, Feight was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Farahan, his home, his job, his vehicle and his husband, Adam Farahan.

At the end of July, Feight pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing and vandalism, according to The Blast.

Two months later, in early September, the outlet reported that Feight had agreed to a plea deal and would plead no contest to vandalism in exchange for prosecutors dropping his trespassing charge. He was reportedly sentenced to 10 days in L.A. County Jail and faced three years of probation after his release.

RELATED: Shahs‘ Reza Farahan Explains Why He and Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid ‘Can Never Be Friends Again’

Image zoom Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Tommy Feight Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)=

The charges came after Feight allegedly threatened to kill Farahan at his Los Angeles County home in May.

“At 2:18 p.m. on 5/19 he called and threatened my life by phone and at 2:34 p.m. he vandalized our home,” Farahan claimed in the documents. “Adam Farahan was with me and there’s video of the event.”

In video footage obtained by The Blast, a man is seen throwing pots, plants and outdoor decor across a front yard before he proceeds to hop the fence. “At 2:18 p.m. he called and said he was going to kill me. At 2:34 p.m. he was caught on video vandalizing my home,” Farahan claimed in the documents.

Farahan also wrote in the documents that Feight was allegedly “holding a bat in the video when he showed up at my home.”

While Farahan wrote that “we are in fear for our safety,” he confirmed in the documents that he was not harmed and that police responded to the incident. A Los Angeles Police Department officer confirmed to PEOPLE that officers took a vandalism report on Sunday, May 19, at the address listed on Farahan’s restraining order.

In the documents, Farahan also revealed that he and Javid, who have known one another since childhood and have starred on the Bravo reality series together since 2012, were no longer friends. Farahan wrote in the documents that Feight is the “husband of my former friend, Mercedes Javid.”

RELATED: Shahs of Sunset‘s Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Finally Admits She Had Sex with Gay Best Friend Reza Farahan

According to a source, there was tension with Javid and her castmates.

“Mercedes is going through a lot surrounding Shahs and the cast,” the source told PEOPLE. “She’s fed up.”

“Before she went into the hospital everything was fine between Reza and her, but during the time that she was in ICU and intubated, Reza blocked her on social media and never reached out once,” the source claimed, noting her difficult labor.

A rep for Farahan did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Javid and Feight tied the knot in April 2018 and welcomed son Shams Francis Feight in April.