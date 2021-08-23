Shahs of Sunset: Mike Shouhed Announces Engagement to Paulina Ben-Cohen in Season 9 Reunion

Mike Shouhed and Paulina Ben-Cohen are getting married!

The 42-year-old real estate agent announced the news during part one of the Shahs of Sunset season 9 reunion that aired Sunday on Bravo.

"I want to share something with you guys. We're engaged, I want to share that with everybody today," Shouhed told cast members Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand, with his fiancée by his side.

Holding hands with her man, Ben-Cohen flashed her new diamond ring.

"Congratulations!" host Andy Cohen exclaimed, while the rest of the cast took in the news.

Shouhed explained that he popped the question in Hawaii with a little help from her oldest son; Ben-Cohen has two children from her previous marriage, E! Online reports.

"I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring and we were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be," he explained.

The longtime Shahs of Sunset star didn't disclose when he popped the question, but the couple recently celebrated a relationship milestone.

Paulina Ben-Cohen, Mike Shouhed Credit: Paulina Ben-Cohen Instagram

Last month, Ben-Cohen posted a cozy photo with Shouhed on Instagram, cuddling close in front of the ocean.

"3 years down….forever to go. happy anniversary baby ♡" she wrote on July 19.

Moments before the couple announced their engagement during the reunion, Ben-Cohen spoke from the heart about the strength of their relationship. During season 9, the couple navigated a sexting scandal after Ben-Cohen found messages from another woman on Shouhed's phone.

Paulina Ben-Cohen, Mike Shouhed Credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I know this time around is so different," she said during the reunion of where they're at now. "The love and the connection that we have with each other, I've told him before, I wouldn't live without him."

Shouhed was married once before to ex-wife Jessica Parido. The couple separated in August 2015, and less than eight months after they tied the knot, Parido filed for divorce in November 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized almost exactly a year later.

Looking back, Shouhed told PEOPLE of the split in 2017, "I feel at peace."

"It was a very difficult time of my life. Anyone who has gone through a divorce knows it's never fun," he said. "It's emotionally and mentally draining, and there was an overwhelming feeling of guilt that I had because I was responsible, partly, for breaking up a marriage."

The split was largely spurred by the fact that Parido, 32, found text messages on Shouhed's iCloud and found out he had cheated on her before they got engaged.

On the show, he initially denied ever being unfaithful, before eventually publicly coming clean on an emotional episode in June 2016.

"It's hard because both of our families were very close — we affected a lot of people," he told PEOPLE four years ago. "It was a sad time in my life, but I found the light at the end of the tunnel. I'm in a much better place now."