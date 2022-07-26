Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Faces 14 Criminal Charges from Domestic Incident with Paulina Ben-Cohen

Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed has been charged with 14 criminal charges.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer charged the reality star, 43, with various misdemeanors on July 20, including eight charges of domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a victim from making a report.

In addition, Shouhed is also facing six weapons charges, including criminal storage of a loaded firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

Shouhed's fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen confirmed to PEOPLE via her attorney Joshua Ritter on Tuesday that she is "the victim in the case."

"Paulina's primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe," Ritter said in a statement on his client's behalf. "She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney's Office have done, and she continues to cooperate with them while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life."

Representatives for Shouhed did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and a source tells PEOPLE it's "unclear" whether the couple are still together.

Shouhed was arrested on March 27. According to arrest records viewed by PEOPLE, officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) booked him at 1:05 a.m the next morning. He was released the same day on a $50,000 bond.

After his arrest, Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, denied any wrongdoing on his client's part.

"My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client," Kessel said in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."

Following the arrest, Ben-Cohen also addressed the matter via a statement by her attorney to E! News: "We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation. The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time."

The two were then seen vacationing at a resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, with her children.

Last August, Shouhed and Ben-Cohen announced their engagement during Shahs of Sunset's season 9 reunion.

"I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring," he said at the time. "We were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be."

Ben-Cohen, in turn, raved about the pair's "amazing" life together.

"We took one long vacation this year, and I wanted it to be alone with just him. And he said, 'No, if it's the only long trip that we're taking this year, you better bet we're going to take the kids,'" she said. "While I was tanning and having my drinks, he's like, 'I got this.' Every single night, he bathes my kids, he brushes their teeth. He does stuff that no man, no man does for their kids, let alone step kids. And that's why I know, this time around is so different."

She continued, "The love and the connection that we have with each other like, I would not be able to live a day without him in my life. Like, honestly, I have told him before, I wouldn't live without him."

PEOPLE recently confirmed that Bravo canceled Shahs of Sunset after nine seasons.

Shouhed's pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29, according to Page Six.