Shahs of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi’s Husband Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage: Report

Shahs of Sunset alumna Lilly Ghalichi’s marriage is coming to an end.

The former Bravo personality’s husband Dara Mir filed for divorce this week after two years of marriage, TMZ reported.

According to the divorce documents obtained by the outlet, Mir cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. He also reportedly did not list an official date of separation and requested that the court terminate Ghalichi’s ability to be awarded spousal support.

The pair wed in May 2017 at The Beverly Hills Hotel, and the eyelash entrepreneur posted wedding shots on her Instagram, including of her beaded couture gown from Ryan & Walter Bridal.

Ghalichi, 36, had exclusively revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Mir popped the question in late August 2016, in a dreamy moment complete with chandeliers, candles and flowers on the grounds of their future home in Bel-Air.

She also applauded her then-fiancé’s “success and work ethic,” and added, “I not only found my equal. He far surpasses anything I could ever be.”

Last March, the pair announced that they had a baby on the way, and two months later, she announced they were expecting a daughter.

On Sept. 30, the reality star and Mir welcomed baby girl Alara Mir.

“Alara Mir ❤️ Born 9/30/18. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. 💄,” Ghalichi captioned a series of hospital photos featuring the new family of three.

“Wearing the ‘MILF’ Lash during delivery by @LillyLashes from the ‘Living Your Best Life Collection’ ✨,” the new mom added.

Earlier this week, Ghalichi shared a sweet photo of her almost 1-year-old daughter.

“You’re the only one that knows what my heart sounds like from the inside 💕” she captioned the mother-daughter shot.