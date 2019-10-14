Shahs of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Spotted Kissing Estranged Husband 2 Months After Split

Are Lilly Ghalichi and her estranged husband Dara Mir giving their marriage a second try?

The Shahs of Sunset alumna was spotted kissing her ex while celebrating their daughter Alara’s first birthday party earlier this month. In photos obtained by TMZ, Ghalichi wraps her arms around Mir as they both lean in for a kiss.

The affectionate moment comes less than two months after Mir filed for divorce.

Mir cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup, according to TMZ. He also reportedly did not list an official date of separation and requested that the court terminate Ghalichi’s ability to be awarded spousal support.

The pair wed in May 2017 at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Mir popped the question in late August 2016, in a dreamy moment complete with chandeliers, candles and flowers on the grounds of their future home in Bel-Air, the couple told Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Ghalichi, 36, applauded her then-fiancé’s “success and work ethic,” and added, “I not only found my equal. He far surpasses anything I could ever be.”

Last March, the pair announced that they had a baby on the way, and two months later, she announced they were expecting a daughter.

On Sept. 30, 2018 the couple welcomed baby girl Alara Mir.

“Alara Mir ❤️ Born 9/30/18. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. 💄,” Ghalichi captioned a series of hospital photos featuring the new family of three.

“Wearing the ‘MILF’ Lash during delivery by @LillyLashes from the ‘Living Your Best Life Collection’ ✨,” the new mom added.