Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi is beginning 2019 as a single woman — and she couldn’t be happier about it.

During the first week of the new year, Gharachedaghi, 37, announced on Instagram that she is “officially divorced” from Shalom Yeroushalmi after a nearly two-year divorce battle.

“Let me say this loud… HALLELUJAH!!! I am officially divorced!!!!!!! Married for 7 weeks and trying to get divorced for nearly 2 years,” Gharachedaghi said alongside a picture of the quote “hell hath no fury like the attorney of a woman scorned.”



After thanking her attorney for helping settle the divorce — “Thank you Atousa for everything you had to go thru in order to get me divorced. You seriously deserve a degree in psychology as well lol!” she said — the Bravo personality vowed to “never say anything bad about the person I married, but I pray he finds happiness in life.”



She concluded, “Now, let’s get that divorce party planned!!! #IDoIDidImDone #WhyYouMadTho.”

In January 2017, she tied the knot with Yeroushalmi after getting engaged just one month prior. But just two months after marrying, the couple split, and the reality star filed for divorce from Yeroushalmi citing irreconcilable differences in May 2017.

“In the simplest terms that I can put it, I would say submissions breeds resentment,” Gharachedaghi told PEOPLE in July 2017 about the reason her marriage ended.

“I have never believed in marriage. I did something to make someone else happy and I completely regretted it afterwards. I knew what I did was wrong and it wasn’t for me or for my happiness, but for someone else, and I guess for one moment I thought maybe someone else’s happiness will do it for me. And it didn’t,” she said.

The Bravo personality and Yeroushalmi both lived in the same complex for years and met one day in their building’s elevator. After sparking up a conversation with Yeroushalmi, Gharachedaghi said their relationship, which began in September 2016, “literally started as of the next day and we were just together every single day.”

Although their romance was a whirlwind from the beginning to its end, Gharachedaghi believes their love was real and did try to make it work.

“I know it sounds silly because it was such a short relationship, but it happened so fast and the intensity of everything that happened — what would happen in a four-year timeframe happened in a four-month timeframe,” said Gharachedaghi. “We went to a therapist that we’d been seeing for two months and we were trying. I was giving it every chance to fix things and see what can come of it. I just couldn’t — things couldn’t change.”

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Shalom Yeroushalmi Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Though Gharachedaghi and Yeroushalmi accepted one another for who they are, there was one key factor that was a strain on their relationship.

“I would say he’s more on the traditional side and I’m not, my family is not. I want kids. I’m almost 36 years old, so I’m thinking of my future, having children, what not. For him, it was the order of: marriage, house, kids,” she shared. “He treated me very well. He loved me very much and he accepted me for a lot of the ways that I was. One thing he couldn’t accept was I did not believe in marriage, but I was going to do it for him because I wanted to move forward in the relationship.”