Shahs of Sunset: Drama Abounds in Mid-Season Trailer After the Cast's 'Healing' Group Trip

There's still plenty of drama to be served up on season 9 of Shahs of Sunset.

In the mid-season trailer, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi invites fellow cast members Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Mike Shouhed, Destiney Rose, Nema Vand and newcomer London Laed on a "healing" group trip.

"Who would have thought just a few years ago, I would be the voice of reason in this group?" GG tells the cameras at the start of the clip.

"I'm tired of drama," she adds before calling up her friends to extend the invite. "I wanted to invite you guys on a trip," she says. "It's going to be about healing, it's not fancy-shmancy."

But when they arrive, the rustic digs - complete with a deer head on the wall and tent accommodations - throw some people off.

"This is some scary s---," Mike says.

Shahs of Sunset Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Elsewhere in the clip, Nema tells Destiney that she's "the ultimate catch." The next morning, Reza looks at the pair and quips, "Were you two going to f--- last night?"

Later, things appear tense between Nema and GG when they sit down for a meal together and discuss last year's Hawaii trip.

"You genuinely think I'm mad at you because I didn't f--- you in Hawaii?" she says.

MJ is also having ongoing issues with husband Tommy Feight, as she continues to try to repair her relationship with former friend Reza.

"That's a sore subject for me," MJ says after she's asked when the last time she had sex was.

Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid | Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo (2)

"I want to be violated," she then tells Tommy during a date night, though she's not pleased when his response is simply a big yawn.

"God, I would just love it if the men in my life could make amends to one another," she later tells Reza, but Tommy doesn't seem to be on the same page.

"That's the only consequences I do have, is the fact that he'll never meet my son," Tommy says of introducing he and MJ's child to Reza.

"I don't know how much more I can take," MJ says.

Meanwhile, drama also unfolds between Mike and Paulina. At one point, Mike says he's "going to marry" her, but things don't look so good for the couple later on in the clip.

"I've reached my end. I told him I want him out," she tells Destiney on the phone.

"The devil has many faces," GG concludes as the trailer comes to a close.