Shadowhunters Star Isaiah Mustafa Marries Lisa Mitchell — All the Details!

He’s an actor in Freeform’s hit supernatural show. She was a publicist for Warner Brothers. And when they met in the green room backstage at a comic book convention, it really was love at first sight.

Shadowhunters star Isaiah Mustafa married Lisa Mitchell on Saturday in a rustic and romantic Texas ceremony just over two years after she first caught his eye at WonderCon in March 2016.

“I feel like right away when I met him, it was different,” Mitchell, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The connection was — I always say magnetic, but it was. Immediately, I was so drawn to him.”

Her groom, 44, agrees. “I just never met someone who was so well put together as far as the way she spoke and carried herself. That it blew me away,” he says. “I had to know her more.”

For their first date, he remembers picking her up in a Toyota truck — not exactly the most glamorous mode of transportation. Still, “I was just like, wow,” he says. “She’s just sitting there, and she was just glowing.”

Their relaxed wedding at Camp Lucy in Austin, Texas, reflected the couple’s easygoing nature and deep commitment to each other. Mustafa — also known as “The Old Spice Guy” — grew up in Los Angeles and Mitchell in Jupiter, Florida, “so we figured we’d meet in the middle of the country and make everybody fly out,” the actor says.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The groom wore a custom Elevee tux with a hint of the event’s wine-colored theme, and the bride stunned in Monique Lhuillier’s Emannuela gown and a cathedral-length veil.

After Mustafa’s teenage daughter Haley walked him down the aisle, they exchanged the vows they wrote themselves beneath a tall oak tree in front of about 150 guests before heading into the reception in the estate’s country house, where everyone danced to songs by L.A. rock abnd Doors and, later, a DJ. During the father-daughter dance to “It’s a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, Mustafa twirled with Haley as Mitchell swayed with her dad.

RELATED VIDEO: Shadowhunters in 30 Seconds

The attendees — including Mustafa’s costars Harry Shum Jr., Alberto Rosende and Emeraude Toubia — sipped on Moscow Mules and ate upscale comfort food like salmon with figs and macaroni and cheese.

“We feel so blessed to have such amazing friends and family that all traveled to Austin to celebrate with us,” Mitchell says. “It was just everything we dreamed it would be.”

What’s next for the newlyweds? “Putting a pool in our backyard,” Mustafa says with a laugh before adding, “Definitely kids also.”