Shadowhunters Stars Blindsided by Cancellation: 'This Show Has Been a Treasure'

Prepare to say goodbye to Shadowhunters.

On Monday, Freeform announced that it has canceled the supernatural drama. The series will end with the upcoming second half of its third season, which returns in 2019 with 12 episodes. Additionally, the network announced a two-episode special finale to wrap things up.

The show follows Clary, Jace and more Shadowhunters, a race of humans that have the blood of angels whose purpose is to protect all living creatures from demons, as well as maintaining order in the Shadow World.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama.”

The cast, which includes Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa and Harry Shum Jr., took to Twitter to mourn the news.

“We just found out too — and beleive me we are as shocked as you,” wrote McNamara. “Truly, this show has been a treasure. I fell in love with this story and its mythology instantly.”

“Playing Clary has been an honor and a joy,” she continued. “She is such a specal, strong lady (some might say short, redheaded and bad-tempered) — thank you for entrusting her to me and coming on this journey with us.”

McNamara also promised the “the most rock solid, bad a— magical finale you could imagine.”

“It has been an absolutely wonderful experience getting to be part of Shadowhunters for the past three years,” tweeted Daddario. “After all of it, I hope I have fulfilled my promise of being the best Alec Lightwood you could ask for.”

“We have a full final season you should all watch that will make you cry, laugh and feel entirely and absolutely emotionally and professionally satiated for eternity…” he added.

Shum Jr. thanked fans for their outpouring of support.

“It’s been inspiring to read your tweets, comments and letters pouring your hearts out on how much the show means to you,” he wrote. “I am honored to be part that.”

“All good things come to an end,” tweeted Sherwood. “It has been my privilege to be a part of this world. @ShadowhuntersTV team have been so close to my heart for 3 years. You. The fans. Make us happy and strong and proud. Thank you. For everything. We say goodbye with a heavy heart but our heads held high. We love you. Forever and always.”

Shadowhunters returns in 2019.