Shadow and Bone Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix: 'We Are So Grateful'

The adventure continues for Shadow and Bone.

Netflix announced plans for a second season of the hit fantasy drama on Monday, which comes after the streaming giant revealed that more than 55 million member households tuned into the series' first season.

The cast celebrated the announcement with a video thanking fans for their support.

In the clip, Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa) asks fans if they're "ready for the news" as Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov) begins to make a drumming motion. Ben Barnes (General Kirigan) then makes the big announcement: "Spoiler alert, I'll see you in season 2."

"Shadow and Bone is officially returning for a second season," Li, 25, says.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has watched so far," adds Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker).

"We are so grateful because we couldn't have done it without you," Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) says, directing her attention to the show's fans.

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone will feature eight, one-hour episodes.

Showrunner, writer and executive producer Eric Heisserer additionally said of the renewal, "I'm honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly [the goat] Milo."

Shadow and Bone — which also stars Archie Renaux (Malyen "Mal" Oretsev), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Zoë Wanamaker as (Baghra) and many more — premiered on Netflix in April to critical acclaim. The series is based on author Leigh Bardugo's popular book trilogy of the same name.

Following the show's success on the streaming service, the Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology made its comeback on bestseller lists around the world. It additionally helmed the No. 1 spot on The New York Times Bestseller list for over one month.

"I've been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I'm thrilled we get to keep this adventure going," Bardugo, 46, said in a statement.

"There are so many places we've barely gotten to visit and I can't wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore," she continued. "It's going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand."