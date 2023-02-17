'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Trailer Shows the Sun Summoner Meet The Darkling as 'Unkillable Army' Rises

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone will premiere on Netflix March 16

By
Published on February 17, 2023 01:36 PM

Things aren't getting any easier for Alina Starkov.

The first trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2 is here — with even more magic and danger than in season 1. "What nightmare have we gotten ourselves into?" one character asks in the sneak peek.

The second installment of the series, which is based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling novels, will pick up with Alina's newly-discovered sun-summoning powers — and a world still on the brink of chaos.

Shadow and Bone. Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov in episode 203 of Shadow and Bone.
Courtesy of Netflix

Following Alina's journey in season 1 — which saw her battle through the Fold in an attempt to save her split world, Alina (Jessica Mei Li) will continue to harness the power of her magic. She may just be the key to finding peace — if she can avoid the dangers that await her.

As Alina's world is enveloped by shadows, she begins to navigate an entirely different existence. It doesn't take long for the series villain — General Aleksander Kirigan, aka The Darkling (played by Ben Barnes) — to appear in the darkness.

It turns out, he's "created an unkillable army made of shadows," and it's in Alina's best interest "to destroy him."

Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Lewis Tan as Tolya, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov in episode 202 of Shadow and Bone.
Dávid Lukács/Netflix

The heroine will learn how to further perfect her powers, this time with the help of additional amplifiers. "Are you willing to sacrifice that which is most precious to you?" Alina is asked as tensions — and imminent danger — rise around her.

There's no shortage of battle — and maybe even a taste of romance — as Alina and friends take on The Darkling's most powerful manifestations yet.

Shadow and Bone. Ben Barnes as The Darkling in episode 203 of Shadow and Bone.
Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Speaking at Netflix's Tudum event, showrunner Eric Heisserer teased where the characters will be when season 2 returns.

"The most wonderful thing about Season 2 is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we'd left in precarious positions at the end of Season 1," he said. "There's a lot of potential for them this season."

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will premiere March 16 on Netflix.

