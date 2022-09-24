'Shadow and Bone' : The Sun Summoner Owns Her Power in Teaser for Season 2

Adapted from the best-selling fantasy book series, the Netflix show was renewed for a second season in June 2021

By
Published on September 24, 2022 01:35 PM

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone is finally seeing the light of day!

On Saturday, fans were treated to an action-packed teaser for the show's sophomore season at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

The stakes are high as ever with Ben Barnes' General Aleksander Kirigan (The Darkling) asking, "Are you willing to sacrifice that which is most precious to you?"

But Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) also seems more confident in her role within the Grishaverse as she declares, "I am the Sun Summoner."

Based on Leigh Bardugo's popular book series of the same name, Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix in April 2021. The fantasy series, created by Eric Heisserer, is set in the fictional land of Ravka, where teenage orphan Alina has the power to stop the dark forces at play in her world.

Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman also star in the series.

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) BEN BARNES as THE DARKLING / GENERAL KIRIGAN and JESSIE MEI LI as ALINA STARKOV
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

After revealing that more than 55 million member households viewed the show's first season premiered in April 2021, Netflix announced that Shadow and Bone was renewed for season 2.

The streaming giant shared the news in June 2021 in a video of the cast celebrating the renewal and thanking fans for their support. In the clip, Barnes made the big announcement: "Spoiler alert, I'll see you in season 2."

"Shadow and Bone is officially returning for a second season," Li said.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has watched so far," added Carter.

"We are so grateful because we couldn't have done it without you," Galligan said, directing her attention to the show's fans.

Shadow and Bone
Netflix

In June, Netflix revealed that production for season 2 of the series officially wrapped, posting a clip of the cast with the caption: "SZN 2 OF SHADOW AND BONE HAS WRAPPED."

Season 1 of Shadow and Bone is streaming now on Netflix.

