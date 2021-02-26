Shadow and Bone is based on the bestselling fantasy book series by author Leigh Bardugo

Dramatic First Shadow and Bone Trailer Sheds Light on New Netflix Fantasy Series

Netflix's adaptation of the popular book series Shadow and Bone is almost here.

On Friday, the streaming service released a dramatic new teaser trailer for the upcoming show, which premieres on April 23.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shadow and Bone is based on the bestselling fantasy book series by author Leigh Bardugo and stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan who grows up in the fictional land of Ravka and has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

The cast also includes Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

Image zoom Credit: ATTILA SZVACSEK/NETFLIX

In the new trailer, a mysterious voice begins, "The Shadow Fold — a scar on the map that tore our country in two. To destroy it, we need a miracle."

We then see Alina setting off to sea, only to be attacked by mythical, winged creatures. Then, there's a flash of light and she's suddenly being escorted by armed guards.

"So who actually saw what happened?" Barnes' General Kirigan asks.

"We were attacked, and then there was a searing light," Alina replies.

Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What are you?" he says, as Alina is shown struggling to hone her powers and training for an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

"Answer the question: What are you?" Kirigan later asks again.

"A mapmaker, sir," Alina says.

"A mapmaker? Well, you and I are going to change the world," Kirigan concludes.