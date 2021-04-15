Shadow and Bone Featurette Teases How the Grishaverse Is Brought to Life in Netflix Series

Netflix is giving fans of the Grishaverse a behind-the-scenes look at how the upcoming Shadow and Bone adaptation delves into author Leigh Bardugo's fantasy world.

The streaming giant dropped a five-minute featurette on Wednesday, following the show's cast and creators as they share how they were able to transform the Shadow and Bone trilogy for the small screen.

"For this show, we've taken the stories of Shadow and Bone and we've taken the characters of Six of Crows and we've brought them together in this really extraordinary way," says Bardugo, who is also one of the show's executive producers.

According to Bardugo, 46, they "have built something that is going to feel incredibly familiar and that is so true to the heart of the stories, but is going to give the fans of these series something entirely new and thrilling."

Executive producer Shawn Levy compared aspects of Shadow and Bone to one of Netflix's most popular shows. "Much in the same way that Stranger Things is always character-anchored storytelling against a backdrop of genre, Shadow and Bone is rooted against a backdrop of wonder and magic and adventure and scope," he says.

Freddy Carter, who plays Kaz Brekker, teased the "amazing" stunt and drama sequences featured throughout the series. "But also, [we have] these really lovely human storylines," he adds.

Netflix's Shadow and Bone is based on the trilogy book series of the same name within Bardugo's Grishaverse. It also combines aspects of the author's Six of Crows duology. The upcoming eight-episode series follows orphan soldier Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) as she unleashes a magical power that could help unite her war-divided world.

The cast also includes Ben Barnes, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux.

During a virtual appearance at New York Comic Con last October, Bardugo opened up about her experience working alongside Netflix to bring the Grishaverse to life.

"We really were on the same page in terms of inclusion, in terms of the way we wanted to staff the room, in terms of what mattered to us in the story," she said. "So that meant a lot to me."