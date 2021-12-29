Kirstyn Crawford disclosed assault allegations against Michael Corn during a conversation with a writer for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, The Wall Street Journal reports

Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former GMA Exec Surfaced During Research for The Morning Show: Report

The sexual assault allegations against former Good Morning America producer Michael Corn first came to light during development for a series about a similar scandal at a fictional morning news show, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

The series was Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which follows the fallout of sexual assault allegations against a news anchor, played by Steve Carell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

TV writer Jay Carson was doing research for The Morning Show in 2017 and spoke to ABC News producer Kirstyn Crawford, WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. During their conversation, Crawford told Carson that she had been sexually assaulted two years earlier by her boss, Corn, who was a top executive at GMA.

Carson reported what Crawford told him to GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos, who passed the information along to ABC executives, according to WSJ.

Crawford, who is currently a producer for Stephanopoulos on GMA, filed a lawsuit in New York against Corn in August, alleging that Corn sexually assaulted her during an Uber ride and in a hotel room when the pair were on a 2015 work trip to Los Angeles, according to a copy of the suit previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Corn now works as the president of Nexstar Media Group's cable network NewsNation.

Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show,” The Morning Show | Credit: Apple TV+

Crawford further claimed that Corn "created and perpetuated a toxic work environment fraught with discrimination against and marginalization of women."

The lawsuit also alleged that Corn was "sexually abusive" towards former ABC News producer Jill McClain when they both worked on World News Tonight in 2010. Though McClain isn't a plaintiff in the suit, she shared her story "in support" of Crawford after having "suffered grievous psychological harm" as a result of Corn's alleged actions, the lawsuit stated.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time, Milton Williams, the lawyer representing Crawford and McClain, said, "For both Kirstyn, and Jill, who is supporting her, the healing process has begun."

Corn denied all the allegations in a statement via his lawyer in August. "I vehemently deny any allegations that I engaged in improper sexual contact with another woman," the statement said, obtained by The New York Times. He added that he "will be pursuing all available legal remedies against these women and defending myself vigorously."

George George Stephanopoulos | Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, Stephanopoulos, 60, told Crawford that he had heard about the alleged assault in November 2017, urged her to report it to the network and disclosed the incident to a senior director of publicity for GMA. Fearing "retaliation" from Corn, however, Crawford did not file a formal report.

The lawsuit claims that because Stephanopoulos had disclosed the assault, the network should have conducted "a meaningful, thorough investigation" into Corn's behavior, regardless of whether or not Crawford reported the incident herself.

In an email to The New York Times, Stephanopoulos confirmed that the account in the lawsuit was accurate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crawford also alleged in the suit that ABC "knew or should have known that Corn had a propensity to sexually harass female colleagues and that he perpetuated a hostile work environment," claiming that the network knew about the alleged 2015 assault as early as 2017 but did not investigate the matter until she and McClain made complaints in February 2021.

In a statement shared with WSJ earlier this year, a spokeswoman for Disney — ABC's parent company — said, "When Ms. Crawford first came forward in February 2021 with allegations against Michael Corn, they were immediately investigated independently of ABC News by Corporate legal and HR. Following a thorough investigation, Mr. Corn's employment with ABC News ended."

"We will defend against the remaining claims that ABC failed to take appropriate action against Mr. Corn or retaliated against Ms. Crawford," the spokeswoman added.

ABC had no additional comment when reached by PEOPLE.