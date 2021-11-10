25 of the Sexiest Men You Can Watch on TV Now
From fictional firemen who set our hearts ablaze to a French chef who makes our hearts flip like a crepe, here are the sexiest men on TV in 2021
Let's be honest, we watched a lot of TV this year. And who could blame us? Not only where there a plethora of great shows to choose from, there were also these gorgeous men gracing our screens! We've rounded up the 25 sexiest men on TV this year — in no particular order — so that you can keep an eye out for them during your next binge-watch.
Wi Ha-jun in 'Squid Game'
Squid Game star Wi Ha-jun is totally gorgeous and sweet as dalgona candy.
Will 'Chigs' Parmar on 'The Great British Baking Show'
This is our bid to become president of the Chigs' Dimples Fan Club. Will Parmar (AKA Chigs, for his middle name Chirag) has won over the Great British Baking Show judges with his bakes, but he we're more impressed with how won over the world with his swoon-worthy smile.
William Jackson Harper in 'Love Life'
When we found out that William Jackson Harper was going to be back on our screens and starring in Love Life, we were sure that we had officially arrived in The Good Place.
William Zabka in 'Cobra Kai'
We're not ashamed to admit that we also thought William Zabka was hot when he played Ralph Macchio's bully in the original Karate Kid, so is it any wonder we still think he's sexy reprising the role in Cobra Kai.
Scott Speedman in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Excuse me, my pulse is racing. Is there a doctor in the house? And by doctor, I mean specifically please get me Dr. Nick Marsh.
Lucas Bravo in 'Emily in Paris'
How do you say "steaming up the TV screen" in French? Lucas Bravo sizzles like butter in a pan in his role as chef Gabriel, Emily's love interest.
Nicholas Braun in 'Succession'
Nicholas Braun plays fan favorite Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession, somehow managing to make his blunders incredibly endearing and — dare we say — sexy! Did we mention that he is 6-ft.-7-in.?
Okieriete Onaodowan, 'Station 19'
Is it hot in here or is it just Station 19 star Okieriete Onaodowan? We have a feeling we know the answer.
Jay Hayden, 'Station 19'
BRB, moving to Seattle so that if I ever have a fire emergency, I'll be able to rest easy knowing Jay Hayden might show up.
Brian Michael Smith, '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Well howdy, partner! The 9-1-1: Lone Star was one of PEOPLE's Ones to Watch in 2021 and we will definitely not have a hard time keeping an eye on him!
Ronen Rubinstein, '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Okay, okay! We'll stop swooning over fictional firemen ... right after we stare at this photo of 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein for a few more minutes.
Oscar Isaac, 'Scenes From a Marriage'
As if we didn't already know he is a certified TV hottie, Oscar Isaac sealed the deal when he kissed the inside of Jessica Chastain's arm while promoting Scenes From a Marriage.
Penn Badgley, 'You'
We've got to say, we're a little conflicted about this one considering his track record, but that doesn't change the fact that Penn Badgley objectively hot even though his character on You is a literal murderer.
Pete Davidson, 'Saturday Night Live'
Considering Pete Davidson's dating history, it's clear we're not alone in finding the SNL star sexy.
Raymond Ablack, 'Maid'
From Ginny and Georgia to Maid, we've been seeing a lot of Raymond Ablack lately ... not that you'll catch us complaining!
Kekoa Kekumano, 'The White Lotus'
While Kekumano's character Kai on The White Lotus met a sad fate on the HBO Max show, the actor is living it up/surfing/showing off his abs on Instagram.
John Cho, 'Cowboy Bebop'
Ripped John Cho: That's it. That's the caption.
Jay Ellis, 'Insecure'
Insecure star Jay Ellis could break our hearts any day of the week and we'd probably thank him for it.
Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'
There is nothing sexier than a positive attitude ... or Jason Sudeikis spouting Ted Lasso-isms.
James Wolk, 'Ordinary Joe'
Ordinary Joe is a show that follows one man's life down three possible paths and, to be honest, it's pretty rude that none of those paths include James Wolk falling in love with us ...
Hasan Minhaj, 'The Morning Show'
If we had Hasan Minhaj's face on our TV screen every morning like his character in The Morning Show, we wouldn't miss an episode.
Dyllón Burnside, 'Pose'
Seeing Burnside on our TVs made us all want to get up and dance.
Dulé Hill, 'The Wonder Years'
Gorgeous and talented? It's no Wonder we're all so in love with Dulé Hill — and his character, Bill Williams.
Christopher Meloni, 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
You have the right to remain gorgeous. Christopher Meloni has always been good-looking, but now that he has returned to Law & Order: Organized Crime, he's so hot, it should be illegal.