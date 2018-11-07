Kristen Bell Opens Up About Her Love for Husband Dax Shepard: 'I Chose the Right Person'

After five years of marriage, Kristen Bell is still madly in love with Dax Shepard.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the actress opens up about her admiration for her hubby – and what makes him sexy!

“When we first got together I had a lot of trust and jealousy issues,” Bell, 38, admits. “Over the years I have realized what a waste of time these emotions are because he has shown nothing but consistent love, and conducts himself in my absence exactly how he does in my presence. I also think he has gotten funnier over the years!”

She adds, “At first I was attracted to the way he made me feel, and now I’m attracted to the things I learn from him.”

The couple wed in October 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, who turns 4 next month. Bell says watching Shepard be a father to their children is one of the sexiest things she’s witnessed.

“[I’m] decidedly confident I chose the right person,” she says. “He does almost everything in a “manly” way. He can put a pony tail on our 5-year-old’s hair as manly as he can change his break pads in the driveway.

But in the end, “nothing is sexier than him being a good human,” she says.

Earlier this month, Bell celebrated Shepard’s 14th year of sobriety.

“I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night,” Bell captioned a series of Instagram photos. “You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when it’s needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most.”

“I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday,” Bell concluded.

The Veronica Mars alum discussed Shepard’s reaction to the sweet post on The View.

“Well, first of all he said, ‘thank you’ and then he saw all of the news coverages of like going ‘Kristen congratulates Dax in heartfelt message she loves him so much,’ and he’s scrolling through Twitter and goes ‘Yet again you’re getting credit for something I did,’ ” she said.