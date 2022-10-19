HBO Max is giving the people what they want when Sex Lives of College Girls returns for season 2!

The Mindy Kaling-produced series is soon to be back with its first two episodes on Nov. 17 picking up with the show's four leading ladies left off before fall break.

The four college roomies — played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott — will be "tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season 1, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments," according to a release from HBO Max.

The steamy first trailer features tons of eye candy, kicking the festivities off with a winter wonderland-themed party where students have to strip down to their knickers.

"I've never seen this many hot, shirtless men in one place," says Bela (Kaur).

sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max

Things continue to heat up from there as Bela concocts the idea to throw a "sex-positive, female-forward striptacular," which Leighton (Rapp) notes will double as a "fundraiser for climate change." But the ladies also have a hot new dormmate who often opts to go shirtless.

Leighton, meanwhile, has her sights set on quite a few women around campus since opening up about her sexuality.

"It's my turn to catch up," she says.

"How many girls are you talking to?" asks Bela as Leighton responds, "Like, 30."

sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max

The new season also stars Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert. Former series regular Gavin Leatherwood previously announced his departure from the series in March.

"It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely," Leatherwood, 28, told Us Weekly at the time. "But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that's the move."

sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max

Season 2 of Sex Lives of College Girls premieres Nov. 17 on HBO Max. The new season will consist of 10 episodes airing weekly through Dec. 15.