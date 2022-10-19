Entertainment TV 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Promises a 'Female-Forward Striptacular' in 'Naughty' Season 2 Trailer Season 2 of Sex Lives of College Girls premieres Nov. 17 on HBO Max By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 05:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email HBO Max is giving the people what they want when Sex Lives of College Girls returns for season 2! The Mindy Kaling-produced series is soon to be back with its first two episodes on Nov. 17 picking up with the show's four leading ladies left off before fall break. The four college roomies — played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott — will be "tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season 1, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments," according to a release from HBO Max. Mindy Kaling Jokes About Writing Season 2 of Sex Lives of College Girls from Bed: 'On Zoom Again' The steamy first trailer features tons of eye candy, kicking the festivities off with a winter wonderland-themed party where students have to strip down to their knickers. "I've never seen this many hot, shirtless men in one place," says Bela (Kaur). sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max Things continue to heat up from there as Bela concocts the idea to throw a "sex-positive, female-forward striptacular," which Leighton (Rapp) notes will double as a "fundraiser for climate change." But the ladies also have a hot new dormmate who often opts to go shirtless. Leighton, meanwhile, has her sights set on quite a few women around campus since opening up about her sexuality. "It's my turn to catch up," she says. "How many girls are you talking to?" asks Bela as Leighton responds, "Like, 30." sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max The new season also stars Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert. Former series regular Gavin Leatherwood previously announced his departure from the series in March. "It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely," Leatherwood, 28, told Us Weekly at the time. "But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that's the move." sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 2 of Sex Lives of College Girls premieres Nov. 17 on HBO Max. The new season will consist of 10 episodes airing weekly through Dec. 15.