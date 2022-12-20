'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' Reneé Rapp Felt 'Very Judged' After Facing 'Homophobic, Slut-Shaming' Comments

This post contains spoilers for The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls sees Reneé Rapp's character, Leighton, far more comfortable in her own skin — and the same can be said for the former Broadway star.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Rapp, 22, says she "loves" Leighton's storyline in the second installment of the HBO Max series. "She has a lot more warmth to her this season, which I really love."

Part of her excitement for has to do with her character's growth: the New York City rich kid finally comes out as gay to two of her roommates, Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and Bela (Amrit Kaur), and to her father, and begins openly dating women at Essex College.

But there's also a lot of behind-the-scenes changes in Rapp's personal life that have made the second season an easier one for her to celebrate.

"When the first season came out, I had different people in my life," she explains. "I was really afraid for the show to come out because I felt very judged, and I didn't feel comfortable."

Rapp says that "luckily" most of those people are no longer in her life, so the second season brought a chance for her to truly celebrate the show's success, as well as embrace Leighton's character development.

"I actually was very excited for the second season to come out, because I felt much more comfortable to not be terrified to hear something either homophobic or slut-shaming, or things like that," she says.

Courtesy of HBO Max

As spoiled Leighton begins to form true connections with her three roommates — Whitney, Bela and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) — and explore deeper romantic connections, Rapp says it's "definitely better this time around" in her own life, as she no longer has to juggle negative responses to her role in the show.

Even still, Rapp — who played Regina George in Mean Girls The Musical on Broadway for nearly a year — found it challenging to dive back into the headspace of a newly out young woman.

Openly bisexual herself, Rapp says it felt "weird" at times to separate her own experiences from Leighton's when it came to sexuality. "I don't think I ever really dealt with those emotions as outwardly as Leighton did," she says of the uber-confident, Manhattan-raised rich girl. "I kind of… Just let s--- go, in a bad way."

Though Rapp found herself letting things go, she says she feels empowered by the strength Leighton shows while navigating the difficult journey toward accepting her sexuality and eventually sharing it with her friends and family. "It was a lot," she notes.

Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Reneé Rapp in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'. Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

In the final episodes of season 2, the foursome end their freshman year at Essex with a bang. Leighton drops her sorority Kappa, which she started the first season completely focused on joining, and dumps her girlfriend Tatum to get back with her ex Alicia after realizing Tatum embodies the qualities she wants to change about herself — namely: spoiled, negative and somewhat of a snob.

With Leighton's spot in Kappa empty, Whitney jumps at the chance to fill it. After seeing Kimberly kiss Canaan (Christopher Meyer), her ex-boyfriend, it's clear Whitney feels she needs a change. Bela, who spent the season developing an all-new, all-female comedy magazine, concludes the final episode with a startling revelation: she wants to leave Essex and transfer to a new school for sophomore year.

While the season ended on yet another cliffhanger — the first ended with the news that Kimberly's scholarship had been revoked, leaving her with the challenge of finding over $45,000 per year to fund her degree — Rapp is excited about what the future holds for Leighton.

"I want her to find someone who is really, really, really good for her," she says. "And I want her and Whitney to become best, best, best friends."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls is now streaming on HBO Max.