Entertainment TV 'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' New Hunk Mitchell Slaggert Shares Fans' Reactions — and DMs! — to Him The model-turned-actor exclusively tells PEOPLE that most of the messages he's received about joining the HBO Max hit have been "supportive" By Dory Jackson Published on November 20, 2022 10:00 AM Mitchell Slaggert has received a warm welcome from fans upon joining The Sex Lives of College Girls in its second season. When the first trailer for the new season of the HBO Max hit dropped last month, the four leading ladies' characters — and fans alike — took immediate notice of the model-turned-actor and his new character, Jackson. In fact, Slaggert — who is currently dating Spencer Kane — says the attention made its way into his DMs. "There's a couple interesting ones," Slaggert, 28, tells PEOPLE. "But it's a lot of supportive stuff." He continues, "People have been very kind [and] just been like, 'Hey, we've been following your career for a while. Just happy to see that you're doing this.' It's been more of that, which is reassuring." How Mitchell Slaggert Went from Marine Dreams to The Sex Lives of College Girls Slaggert also says he "loved" working on the series. "From start to finish, it was just a fun project to be a part of," he shares. "I'm so fortunate where I've been in the industry for a while, and I've had great parents. I just get along with everybody," he continues. "So I just went in it and was just like, 'Oh yes, hello. Hi, I'm Mitchell.' Everybody was very nice, warm, and welcoming." The Michigan-born actor adds, "They just welcomed me in with open arms. Getting to know them more, [it] was interesting to find out that Reneé [Rapp] grew up 15 minutes away from me. I was like, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute.' But that was cool." Teasing what fans can expect from the new season, Slaggert says it's "full of unexpected turns." "It keeps you on your toes," he adds. "Even when I was reading the script and I thought I had a general idea of where my character was headed, I certainly didn't see that one coming." New episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls air Thursdays on HBO Max. The season 2 finale airs on Dec. 15.