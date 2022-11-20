'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' New Hunk Mitchell Slaggert Shares Fans' Reactions — and DMs! — to Him

The model-turned-actor exclusively tells PEOPLE that most of the messages he's received about joining the HBO Max hit have been "supportive"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 20, 2022 10:00 AM
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Actor Mitchell Slaggert attends the screening of "Moss" and "Goose" during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 21, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Mitchell Slaggert has received a warm welcome from fans upon joining The Sex Lives of College Girls in its second season.

When the first trailer for the new season of the HBO Max hit dropped last month, the four leading ladies' characters — and fans alike — took immediate notice of the model-turned-actor and his new character, Jackson.

In fact, Slaggert — who is currently dating Spencer Kane — says the attention made its way into his DMs.

"There's a couple interesting ones," Slaggert, 28, tells PEOPLE. "But it's a lot of supportive stuff."

He continues, "People have been very kind [and] just been like, 'Hey, we've been following your career for a while. Just happy to see that you're doing this.' It's been more of that, which is reassuring."

Slaggert also says he "loved" working on the series. "From start to finish, it was just a fun project to be a part of," he shares.

"I'm so fortunate where I've been in the industry for a while, and I've had great parents. I just get along with everybody," he continues. "So I just went in it and was just like, 'Oh yes, hello. Hi, I'm Mitchell.' Everybody was very nice, warm, and welcoming."

The Michigan-born actor adds, "They just welcomed me in with open arms. Getting to know them more, [it] was interesting to find out that Reneé [Rapp] grew up 15 minutes away from me. I was like, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute.' But that was cool."

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Amrit Kaur, Mitchell Slaggert, Reneé Rapp HBO MAX The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 - Episode 2
HBO Max

Teasing what fans can expect from the new season, Slaggert says it's "full of unexpected turns."

"It keeps you on your toes," he adds. "Even when I was reading the script and I thought I had a general idea of where my character was headed, I certainly didn't see that one coming."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls air Thursdays on HBO Max. The season 2 finale airs on Dec. 15.

Related Articles
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Actor Mitchell Slaggert attends the screening of "Moss" and "Goose" during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 21, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
How Mitchell Slaggert Went from Marine Dreams to 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
sex lives of college girls season 2
'Sex Lives of College Girls' Promises a 'Female-Forward Striptacular' in 'Naughty' Season 2 Trailer
Timothee Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Watched Sister Pauline's 'Sex Lives' Antics with Their Parents: 'Get the Story from Him'
Quinta Brunson and Mindy Kaling
Quinta Brunson Says People Would 'Never Stop Talking' About Mindy Kaling's Success 'If She Were a Man'
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Charlie Hall Set to Join HBO Max Series 'Sex Lives of College Girls'
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Wandavision, Joe Locke
'Heartstopper' Star Joe Locke Set to Join Marvel Universe in 'WandaVision' Spin-Off 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
Santa Camp - Group shot of the Santas
Real Santa Hopefuls Go to School in 'Santa Camp' Trailer: Kids Want 'Somebody Who Looks Like Them'
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Mindy Kaling Shares Snap From the First 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 2 Table Read
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Gavin Leatherwood Says He's Not Returning to The Sex Lives of College Girls: 'Branching Off'
GREY’S ANATOMY - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Liliane Lathan) MIDORI FRANCIS
'Grey's Anatomy' 's New Residents Reveal How They're Bringing Back Season 1 Nostalgia
DARA RENEÉ, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “The Woman in the Woods“
Dara Reneé Hopes Her 'HSMTMTS' Song Helps People Struggling with Anxiety Know 'They Are Not Alone'
Jackson White, left, and Katey Sagal in a scene from “Tell Me Lies.”
'Tell Me Lies' ' Jackson White Shares the Acting Advice Mom Katey Sagal Gave Him: 'Don't Do It'
Taylor Hale, BIG BROTHER
'Big Brother' Winner Taylor Hale Talks Her 'Monumental' Season 24 Win: 'There Is Value in Persevering'
Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Jokes About Writing Season 2 of 'Sex Lives of College Girls' from Bed: 'On Zoom Again'
Jason Lewis, Liz Godwin
'Sex and the City' 's Jason Lewis on How His Fiancée Convinced Him to Be 'Less Pigheaded' and Join 'DWTS'