How Mitchell Slaggert Went from Marine Dreams to 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Mitchell Slaggert, who plays Jackson on the Mindy Kaling-produced HBO Max series, tells PEOPLE exclusively about his journey to become an actor

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 01:52 PM
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Actor Mitchell Slaggert attends the screening of "Moss" and "Goose" during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 21, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The Sex Lives of College Girls newcomer Mitchell Slaggert is sure to shake up the scene at Essex College — but it turns out the model-actor's life off screen is equally intriguing as his role on the HBO Max series.

"I come from a Southern, structured military family," Slaggert, 28, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "And when I was in high school, my mentor was getting me up at 4 a.m. to train me to be the next generation of soldier, because he was an old Special Forces guy."

He continues, "I enlisted in the Marine Corps right after high school, [but] I was unable to join because I lost a kidney in a car accident when I was 7."

Slaggert thought he'd embark on a more traditional career path — but it wasn't long before fate, not to mention an adventurous few years ahead, came calling.

"I went to college for two years, then got scouted to be a model," he says. "At first, I was like, 'Eh, thank you. No, thank you.' And long story short, I get a contract in the mail from DNA Models, and I'm like, 'Oh, what is that?' Two weeks after that, I'm doing Calvin Klein exclusive runway. And then, [there was] a big New York Times article [on me being] the new Calvin Klein guy."

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Amrit Kaur, Mitchell Slaggert, Reneé Rapp HBO MAX The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 - Episode 2
HBO Max

Slaggert quickly secured an agent in Hollywood and began booking acting roles. Even though his career was taking off, he knew he needed to be smart as he looked toward the long term in Hollywood.

"I'm like, 'Hold up. I'm in over my head. So I took a step out,'" he explains. "I had to take a step back because I didn't want to be known as a model–turned–actor with no chops. I took a step back, and I got a bunch of training. Now, I'm back on the scene."

This all eventually led to him booking the role of Jackson on season 2 of Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls.

"I tell everybody, 'I won the lottery six times,'" he says of his success.

Teasing what's to come in the HBO Max hit's sophomore run, Slaggert promises it's full of "unexpected turns."

"It keeps you on your toes," he shares. "Even when I was reading the script and I thought had a general idea of where my character was headed, I certainly didn't see that one coming."

Describing his experience working with the cast and crew, Slaggert says "everybody was very nice, warm and welcoming."

"They just welcomed me in with open arms," he says. "Getting to know them more, [it] was interesting to find out that Reneé [Rapp] grew up 15 minutes away from me. I was like, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute.' But that was cool."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered Thursday on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Timothee Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Watched Sister Pauline's 'Sex Lives' Antics with Their Parents: 'Get the Story from Him'
sex lives of college girls season 2
'Sex Lives of College Girls' Promises a 'Female-Forward Striptacular' in 'Naughty' Season 2 Trailer
Quinta Brunson and Mindy Kaling
Quinta Brunson Says People Would 'Never Stop Talking' About Mindy Kaling's Success 'If She Were a Man'
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Charlie Hall Set to Join HBO Max Series 'Sex Lives of College Girls'
MANIFEST SEASON 04. Ty Doran as Cal Stone in Manifest Season 04.
Everything to Know About 'Manifest' Newcomer Ty Doran
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Mindy Kaling Shares Snap From the First 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 2 Table Read
Grace Van Patten
Grace Van Patten Dishes on Toxicity and Chemistry in 'Tell Me Lies' : 'I Saw a Part of Myself in Lucy'
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Gavin Leatherwood Says He's Not Returning to The Sex Lives of College Girls: 'Branching Off'
Mindy Kaling, Velma
Mindy Kaling Reacts to Backlash Surrounding Velma Being Reimagined as South Asian in New Series
Jackson White, left, and Katey Sagal in a scene from “Tell Me Lies.”
'Tell Me Lies' ' Jackson White Shares the Acting Advice Mom Katey Sagal Gave Him: 'Don't Do It'
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin during 16th Annual PAL Women of The Year Luncheon honoring Kelly Ripa and Paula Zahn at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, New York, United States.
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
DARA RENEÉ, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “The Woman in the Woods“
Dara Reneé Hopes Her 'HSMTMTS' Song Helps People Struggling with Anxiety Know 'They Are Not Alone'
Sarah Jessica Parker
Everything to Know About 'And Just Like That' ... Season 2
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James Everything to Know About The White Lotus season 2
'The White Lotus' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date for This Fall on HBO 
Mrs. Fletcher Jackson White
Everything to Know About 'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White