'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' Pauline Chalamet Says Recording Sex Noises Is 'Epitome of Cringe'

"And they're like, 'We need a bit more moaning,'" Sex Lives of College Girls actress Pauline Chalamet explained of recording dialogue replacement for sex scenes on the HBO Max show

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 07:44 PM
Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max Pauline Chalamet, Mitchell Slaggert HBO MAX The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 - Episode 8
Photo: Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

Pauline Chalamet is detailing some of the awkward mechanics of making a sex scene.

The Sex Lives of College Girls star, 30, opened up about "the worst" part of bringing such intimate moments to life onscreen as she spoke to Variety about automated dialogue replacement (ADR) for her season 2 on the HBO Max comedy series.

"The worst is when you're in ADR, when you're watching the [scene] and they're like, 'We need a bit more moaning.' You're standing there," she said before making a comedic moan sound. "And they're like, 'OK. Do a few more with your mouth open.' That's the epitome of cringe."

She admitted that recording sex noises is "much stranger" than filming sex scenes, revealing that she's ad-libbed some ridiculous lines like "Wowee zowee!" during ADR, which is the process of re-recording dialogue in post-production.

sex lives of college girls season 2
sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max

Chalamet stars in Sex Lives of College Girls as Kimberly, a student working her way through school at Essex College in Vermont. In season 2, she develops a romance with Jackson (Mitchell Slaggert), a climate refugee from Kansas.

The actress, who is the older sister of Timothée Chalamet, previously revealed that her brother and their parents have all watched the show, including the more risqué scenes.

"My brother loves it," she told E! News last month.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Fireplace Sex with Pete Davidson 'in Honor' of Her Grandma MJ

"You'll have to get the story from him, because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents," Pauline continued. "So that is that."

When asked if she'd seen the show with mom and dad, Pauline responded: "No, I don't watch this with my parents. Are you kidding?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, Sex Lives of College Girls also stars Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Kimberly's best friends and roommates, who explore their sexualities while navigating college life.

New episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls stream Thursdays on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Timothee Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Watched Sister Pauline's 'Sex Lives' Antics with Their Parents: 'Get the Story from Him'
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Actor Mitchell Slaggert attends the screening of "Moss" and "Goose" during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 21, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' New Hunk Mitchell Slaggert Shares Fans' Reactions — and DMs! — to Him
sex lives of college girls season 2
'Sex Lives of College Girls' Promises a 'Female-Forward Striptacular' in 'Naughty' Season 2 Trailer
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Actor Mitchell Slaggert attends the screening of "Moss" and "Goose" during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 21, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
How Mitchell Slaggert Went from Marine Dreams to 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
white lotus leo woodall
'White Lotus' Star Leo Woodall's Family Was 'Quite Flabbergasted' When They Saw His Racy Plot Twist
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Charlie Hall Set to Join HBO Max Series 'Sex Lives of College Girls'
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Mindy Kaling Shares Snap From the First 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 2 Table Read
The Santa Clause, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The 50 Best Christmas Movies to Stream
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Gavin Leatherwood Says He's Not Returning to The Sex Lives of College Girls: 'Branching Off'
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson Talks Confidence, Oprah and Her Surprising Journey to Making 'Abbott Elementary'
Alien Xmas, Elf Day, A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Best Kids' Christmas Movies to Stream
When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan Billy Crystal
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Sets the Red Carpet on Fire, Plus Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson and More
Timothee Chalamet; Pauline Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet's Older Sister Pauline Cast in New Mindy Kaling Comedy Series