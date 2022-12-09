'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' Pauline Chalamet Says Recording Sex Noises Is 'Epitome of Cringe'

Pauline Chalamet is detailing some of the awkward mechanics of making a sex scene.

The Sex Lives of College Girls star, 30, opened up about "the worst" part of bringing such intimate moments to life onscreen as she spoke to Variety about automated dialogue replacement (ADR) for her season 2 on the HBO Max comedy series.

"The worst is when you're in ADR, when you're watching the [scene] and they're like, 'We need a bit more moaning.' You're standing there," she said before making a comedic moan sound. "And they're like, 'OK. Do a few more with your mouth open.' That's the epitome of cringe."

She admitted that recording sex noises is "much stranger" than filming sex scenes, revealing that she's ad-libbed some ridiculous lines like "Wowee zowee!" during ADR, which is the process of re-recording dialogue in post-production.

Chalamet stars in Sex Lives of College Girls as Kimberly, a student working her way through school at Essex College in Vermont. In season 2, she develops a romance with Jackson (Mitchell Slaggert), a climate refugee from Kansas.

The actress, who is the older sister of Timothée Chalamet, previously revealed that her brother and their parents have all watched the show, including the more risqué scenes.

"My brother loves it," she told E! News last month.

"You'll have to get the story from him, because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents," Pauline continued. "So that is that."

When asked if she'd seen the show with mom and dad, Pauline responded: "No, I don't watch this with my parents. Are you kidding?"

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, Sex Lives of College Girls also stars Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Kimberly's best friends and roommates, who explore their sexualities while navigating college life.

New episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls stream Thursdays on HBO Max.