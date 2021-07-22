Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Recalls Meeting Her 'Effortlessly Cool' Boyfriend Adam Demos on Set

Sarah Shahi is opening up about the first time she laid eyes on now-boyfriend Adam Demos on the set of their Netflix show, Sex/Life.

In a new video on the show's official Instagram account, Shahi, 41, discusses the concept of "sexual comfortability" and reveals her first impression of costar Demos, 35.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I remember meeting Adam in the trailer on the first day and, you know, he's tall and charismatic and good-looking. And I remember being like, 'Oh…okay,'" she recalls.

On Sex/Life, Shahi plays Billie, a woman caught in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and an old flame, Brad (Demos). The series, which premiered last month, was inspired by BB Easton's 2016 novel, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

"We did our first scene together and I heard how he said the words and I was like, 'Oh, now I get why you're Brad' — like he just owns that mysteriousness," Shahi says in the video. "He owns the darkness but he's also light at the same time, and I think it's hard for an actor to be able to hold those two things simultaneously. And Adam does it effortlessly — he is effortlessly cool."

In the clip, Shahi also reflects on her own "journey" with sexual comfortability and how she remains "open" in her life.

"Sex-positivity, I think, can mean so many different things," she says. "But I think the more you kind of know who you are, you're unafraid and you're unapologetic to know what you like and what you don't like, and the last 10 years of my life have sort of been like a roller coaster of stuff. And I feel like just now I'm kind of coming out on the other side of it."

She continues, "So for me it's an interesting journey, because I feel like it's one that I'm constantly on. I feel like each each year I'm just smarter than I was the year before. I feel like sexual discovery and comfortability is sort of this ongoing thing that changes within each phase of life that you go through, and to just constantly remain open I think is important."

summer tv preview Credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

SARAH SHAHI as BILLIE CONNELLY and ADAM DEMOS Credit: Netflix

The actress, who shares three kids with ex-husband Steve Howey, previously opened up to PEOPLE about her instant connection with Demos.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," she said. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person. And all I knew was that I wanted more."

"Then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," she added. "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."