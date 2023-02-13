Meet Billie's New Man in the 'Sex/Life' Season 2 Trailer

"One of the most important decisions you'll ever make is who to spend your life with," Billie (Sarah Shahi) says in the trailer

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 05:59 PM

Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) is hoping to move on!

In the trailer for season 2 of Netflix's Sex/Life, Billie grapples with the fallout from her heated affair with ex-boyfriend Brad Simon (Adam Demos).

As her marriage to Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel) continues to crumble, she says, "One of the most important decisions you'll ever make is who to spend your life with."

Billie tells her husband, "I know I said that everything was fine and I was hoping it would be fine, but the truth is, it's not."

Cooper still believes that Brad is coming between them, he insists, "I knew you would go back to him" and she responds, "This isn't about Brad, it's about our marriage."

She says, "I know that you're upset," and he replies, "I'm not. I'm just done."

Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer
Courtesy of Netflix

With her marriage in the rearview mirror, it's still not smooth sailing for Brad and Billie.

"I came to you six months ago with a ring. You said no, and now it's too late," Brad says.

"I can't believe this is where we are," he adds.

Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer
Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

The mom of two then sets her sights on a new man, Majid (Darius Homayoun). He tells her, "The time right after you blow up your life is usually the most exciting."

Both Brad and Cooper also waste no time in finding their own new love interests.

The trailer also shows Billie's best friend Sasha Snow (Margaret Odette) starting a relationship with a new man, who tells her, "I'm not asking you to sacrifice anything. What I'm saying is why not try for it all."

Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer
Courtesy of Netflix

Season 1 of the series, released back in June 2021, followed stay-at-home wife and mom Billie, whose comfortable suburban life is interrupted by memories of her free-spirited pre-marital life and sexual experiences with ex-boyfriend Brad.

After becoming a mother and trading in her city life for the calmness of Connecticut, she began to question if she was truly happy in her new phase of life with Cooper before beginning a heated affair with Brad.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with Billie reconciling with Cooper, only to run back to Brad with the hope of rekindling their wild romance.

Sex/Life is based on BB Easton's novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

The second season will also feature Jonathan Sadowski (Devon) and Li Jun Li (Francesca) alongside newcomers Craig Bierko (Mick), Cleo Anthony (Kam), Dylan Bruce (Spencer) and Wallis Day (Gigi).

The Sex/Life Instagram account announced the show was renewed for another season in September. In a post sharing several videos of the fans reacting to some of the series' steamy scenes, the caption read: "Are you ready for more? Sex/Life will return for a season 2, coming soon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sex/Life returns March 2 on Netflix.

Related Articles
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Is Dating Again — and Manifesting a 2023 Engagement! — After SK Split
married at first sight, miguel, Lindy Elloway
'Married at First Sight' 's Lindy and Miguel Announce Divorce: 'Painful, Overwhelming & Confusing'
Nick Lachey, Jesse Palmer
Nick Lachey Says It Doesn't Get 'More Authentic Than 'Love Is Blind' ' After Shade by 'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer
YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in YOU
Penn Badgley Asks Jeffrey Dahmer Obsessives to Look 'Inside,' Puts New Fixations 'on the Shoulders of Netflix'
Christina Ricci as Misty, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS.
Christina Ricci Reveals Production on 'YellowJackets' Season 2 Has Wrapped: 'Loved Every Minute'
Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service
Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss in episode 104 of Uncoupled.
'Uncoupled' Saved by Showtime Following Netflix Cancellation
https://www.tiktok.com/@iampennbadgley/video/7198256804227288362?_r=1&_t=8ZmMXhI0ghS
Penn Badgley Confronts His 'You' Character Joe Goldberg in Hilarious TikTok: 'Don't Kill People!'
You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in episode 405 of You.
Explaining 'You' : What Happened to Joe Goldberg in Season 4, Part 1? Who Is the Eat the Rich Killer?
lisa-rinna-lisa-vanderpump.jpg
Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna 'Politely Ignored Each Other' in Run-In 2 Days After LVP's Jab About 'RHOBH' Exit
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19199 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says She Gave 'RHONJ' Cast Member Rachel Fuda 'A Fair Chance': I Want to 'Put That Out There'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
Raven and SK's 'Love Is Blind' Costars Felt 'Bamboozled' When Couple Abruptly Ended Their Engagement
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6QqZluWoi/ mrsalexalemieux Verified It’s giving young and in love ❤️‍🔥 9w
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa and Brennon on Finding a Newlywed 'Normal' — and Crying at Their Wedding 'Every Time'
Stacey Silvia Is Furious at Florian After He Chooses 'Wrong Place and Time' to Disclose His Best Man Selection
Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Star Penn Badgley Requested 'Zero' Intimacy Scenes for Joe in Season 4: 'I Don't Want to Do That'
https://www.instagram.com/p/BzJ_FpQBrpX/ oliviabflowers Verified Remember...as far as anyone knows, we are a nice normal family. Edited · 188w
'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Honors Late Brother Conner on His 33rd Birthday: 'We Are Missing You'