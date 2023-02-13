Meet Billie's New Man in the 'Sex/Life' Season 2 Trailer

Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) is hoping to move on!

In the trailer for season 2 of Netflix's Sex/Life, Billie grapples with the fallout from her heated affair with ex-boyfriend Brad Simon (Adam Demos).

As her marriage to Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel) continues to crumble, she says, "One of the most important decisions you'll ever make is who to spend your life with."

Billie tells her husband, "I know I said that everything was fine and I was hoping it would be fine, but the truth is, it's not."

Cooper still believes that Brad is coming between them, he insists, "I knew you would go back to him" and she responds, "This isn't about Brad, it's about our marriage."

She says, "I know that you're upset," and he replies, "I'm not. I'm just done."

Courtesy of Netflix

With her marriage in the rearview mirror, it's still not smooth sailing for Brad and Billie.

"I came to you six months ago with a ring. You said no, and now it's too late," Brad says.

"I can't believe this is where we are," he adds.

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

The mom of two then sets her sights on a new man, Majid (Darius Homayoun). He tells her, "The time right after you blow up your life is usually the most exciting."

Both Brad and Cooper also waste no time in finding their own new love interests.

The trailer also shows Billie's best friend Sasha Snow (Margaret Odette) starting a relationship with a new man, who tells her, "I'm not asking you to sacrifice anything. What I'm saying is why not try for it all."

Courtesy of Netflix

Season 1 of the series, released back in June 2021, followed stay-at-home wife and mom Billie, whose comfortable suburban life is interrupted by memories of her free-spirited pre-marital life and sexual experiences with ex-boyfriend Brad.

After becoming a mother and trading in her city life for the calmness of Connecticut, she began to question if she was truly happy in her new phase of life with Cooper before beginning a heated affair with Brad.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with Billie reconciling with Cooper, only to run back to Brad with the hope of rekindling their wild romance.

Sex/Life is based on BB Easton's novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

The second season will also feature Jonathan Sadowski (Devon) and Li Jun Li (Francesca) alongside newcomers Craig Bierko (Mick), Cleo Anthony (Kam), Dylan Bruce (Spencer) and Wallis Day (Gigi).

The Sex/Life Instagram account announced the show was renewed for another season in September. In a post sharing several videos of the fans reacting to some of the series' steamy scenes, the caption read: "Are you ready for more? Sex/Life will return for a season 2, coming soon."

Sex/Life returns March 2 on Netflix.