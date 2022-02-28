Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, Dylan Bruce and Wallis Day join the cast for season 2 of the steamy Netflix series

New Stars Join the Cast of Sex/Life Season 2 — Meet the Possible Love Interests

Netflix announced on Monday that many of the stars who appeared on the first season of the popular streaming series will be back for the show's upcoming second season.

Series regulars Adam Demos (Brad Simon), Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly) and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow) will all be returning for season 2, as well as recurring castmates Jonathan Sadowski (Devon) and Li Jun Li (Francesca).

Alongside the returning cast, Netflix also announced a group of newcomers who will spice things up and bring the drama when the show returns. Those stars include Craig Bierko (Mick), Cleo Anthony (Kam), Darius Homayoun (Majid), Dylan Bruce (Spencer) and Wallis Day (Gigi).

Series creator Stacy Rukeyser will return as showrunner and a writer, and will executive produce alongside Jordan Hawley.

In September, the series revealed that it would be returning for a second season in an Instagram post.

"Are you ready for more? Sex/Life will return for a season 2, coming soon," Netflix wrote at the time, sharing a video that included multiple clips of shocked fans reacting to some of the show's most scandalous scenes.

"Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying," Rukeyser said in a statement previously shared with PEOPLE.

"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired," she continued. "I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

Sex/Life, which first premiered on Netflix last June, and is inspired by the BB Easton book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, was a smash hit, drawing 67 million households in its first four weeks, the streamer said in a prior press release.

Shahi, 42, stars as Billie, a "stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs" who used to be "a free-spirited wild child living in New York City" before her marriage to Cooper and move to Connecticut, per the Sex/Life show synopsis.

Stuck in a rut after the birth of two children, Billie begins "journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad" after "feeling nostalgic for her past."

"But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal," the description reads. "Will the truth about Billie's past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?"