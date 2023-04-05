'Sex/Life' 's Sarah Shahi Talks 10 Years of 'Struggle' with Ex-Husband Steve Howey: 'Our Relationship Suffered'

Sarah Shahi filed for divorce from Shameless star Steve Howey in 2020 — and she credits part of that decision with reading Netflix's Sex/Life script

By
Published on April 5, 2023 02:47 PM
Sarah Shahi, Steve Howey
Photo: Joe Maher/Getty, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Sarah Shahi is revisiting her past marriage to Steve Howey.

The Sex/Life star opened up about what really led to her divorce from the Shameless actor, 45, after 11 years of marriage and 18 years as a couple. Shahi, 43, says it was actually the Netflix script for Sex/Life that gave her the confidence to look for something else.

"I was just questioning everything. As a wife and as a mom, you get told, 'Well, but you have it good. You have it good,'" she said on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast Tuesday. "I just felt so unseen. … [Sex/Life] gave me the courage to say, 'I'm not happy. And I feel like we should as individuals have the right to be happy.'"

Shahi also opened up about how welcoming kids William, 13, and twins Violet and Knox, 8, changed her marriage for good.

"From the time that our first child was born, our relationship suffered and it was hard to get back on track," she said. "We were together for a very long time. We were together for 18 years. That's not a failure. That was a long time. But the last 10 years we really did struggle."

Shahi added, "Any flaws you have in the relationship before you have kids, if you don't settle those things — that was my experience of, 'It gets worse,'" she continued. "It only gets worse. You have less time for each other, you have less patience, you have less desire because you're just so damn tired."

Actors Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi attend the Showtime Emmy Eve nominees celebration at San Vincente Bungalows on September 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

On Sex/Life, Shahi met her now-boyfriend Adam Demos. The pair play star-crossed exes with a taste for passion — despite the fact that Shahi has a "happy" home life as a suburban mom. In real life, their connection appeared to come on quickly.

Shahi clarified the timeline of her divorce and later connection with Demos, 37. After noting she divorced Howey three months before filming for Sex/Life began, Shahi said: "It was not instant. It was over time, it was getting to know him as a person and seeing how aligned our values were."

Shahi says she and Demos bonded organically as friends and costars before they became romantic.

"I also really respected how he talked about his mom and how he talked about women," she shared. "There was just so much that I started seeing over time that made me go, 'Oh, you're kind of everything I've ever wanted.' And that's when we started being together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sex/Life season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California., Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady Dating Rumors Are Completely False, Their Reps Say
simon cowell lauren silverman
Simon Cowell Says Planning His Upcoming Wedding to Lauren Silverman Has Been 'Easy'
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa Promises 'Seamless' Handover on 'Live' Between Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos [Exclusive]
Musician Kenny G. and his wife arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Splice" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 2, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Kenny G Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife More Than $300K in Attorney's Fees and Court Costs a Decade After Divorce
Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff
Rob Lowe Shares 2 Secrets to His 31-Year Marriage: 'Forgiveness' and 'You Gotta Keep the Heat'
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey on What Saved Her Relationship with Jason Ritter in Its 'Darkest and Most Difficult Moments'
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get 'Personal' in Wedding Special: 'We Got Married 3 Times?'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii amid Relationship Issues
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva and Ex Georgi Rusev Confess to Hooking Up in Secret Even as She's Still 'Trying to Move On'
Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Irina Calls Show a 'Mirror' That Exposed Her 'Naive' Behavior: 'None of Those Things Were OK'
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Leaning on Friends amid Divorce: 'She Has a Lot of Support' (Source) [Exclusive]
Jeymi and Kris get married
'90 Day' 's Kris and Jeymi Tie the Knot in Colorful Ceremony: 'I Want All of You Forever'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Prenup in Place
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Nashville, TN - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7:30 PM EST ON APRIL 1st 2023* Actress Reese Witherspoon is pictured for the first time in Nashville after announcing last Friday she was splitting up with Jim Toth, her husband of nearly 12 years. Reese met up with a friend Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams while out running errands around town. Pictured: Reese Witherspoon BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reese Witherspoon Spotted for First Time Since Divorce Announcement with Jim Toth
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqec4KMJKgI/?hl=en. Josh Hall/Instagram
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Jokes on Anniversary: 'How Long Will This One Last?'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Ariana Madix 'Plans on Keeping' Dog She Shared with Tom Sandoval After Cheating Scandal: Sources