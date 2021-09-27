Netflix Renews Sex/Life for Season 2: 'Are You Ready for More?'

Netflix is bringing back their fan-favorite steamy series, Sex/Life.

The hit drama is returning for season 2, the series revealed on its official Instagram account Monday.

In a post that included multiple clips of shocked fans reacting to some of the show's most scandalous scenes, Netflix wrote, "Are you ready for more? Sex/Life will return for a season 2, coming soon."

"Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying," series creator Stacy Rukeyser said in a statement share with PEOPLE.

"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired," she continued. "I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon) and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow) are all set to return for the show's second season.

Sex/Life, which first premiered on Netflix in June and is inspired by the BB Easton book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, was a smash hit, drawing 67 million households in its first four weeks, the streamer said in a press release.

Shahi stars as Billie, a "stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs" who used to be "a free-spirited wild child living in New York City" before her marriage to Cooper and move to Connecticut, per the Sex/Life show synopsis.

Stuck in a rut after the birth of two children, Billie begins "journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad" after "feeling nostalgic for her past."

"But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal," the description reads. "Will the truth about Billie's past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?"