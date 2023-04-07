Netflix Cancels 'Sex/Life' 1 Month After Its Season 2 Premiere

Sex/Life is the latest series to get the boot.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that the drama series, starring Sarah Shahi, has been canceled after two seasons.

The spokesperson notes the second season gave the show a natural close by wrapping up the central characters's respective arcs, and the streamer is proud of the efforts made by the show's producers, cast and crew.

News of the cancellation comes one month after season 2 premiered on March 2. It came off the tail of a buzzed-about first season, which had a viral, spicy shower scene and sparked a real-life relationship between Shahi and costar Adam Demos.

Shahi, 43, recently described the pair's onscreen working relationship as "easy."

"He still is one of my favorite scene partners because everything becomes very easy with him — whether or not it's a scene about loving one another or hating one another — all I have to do is kind of look at him and my work is done. I'm pretty lucky in that aspect," she told PEOPLE in March.

Demos also raved about working with Shahi in his own interview with PEOPLE.

"It was nice. She's such an incredible actor, and I always feel very lucky to be doing scenes with her, because she definitely makes me better. But it was just because her, as a person too, it was fun. It was nice to get back together," he said. "I'm such a fan of her as an actor and obviously as a person. So if you can mix those two worlds together, more the merrier for me. It was really nice on a lot of levels."

The actor added: "She's my favorite person in the world... I love her so much, so the more I can hang with her in general, the better my life is. I've said it, I keep saying it, but just seeing her as a professional and as an actor and the number one on the call sheet, she's really inspiring. And she's such a great energy to have on set. So incredibly talented ... to be able to work, be employed on a really cool show, at the same time working together, it's a dream come true."

However, despite her high praise for working with Demos, Shahi later criticized the show's "very gimmicky" second season during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"I'm not going to put it [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," she said on Tuesday's episode, per IndieWire. "It became a much different thing for me — and I'm not afraid to say that."

She continued, "That's part of what I do. I'm not always going to get along or agree with a filmmaker. I'm not always going to like what I have to do or say. But that's my job, to make it believable."

Shahi also added that she was probably "never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this." (According to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the actress recently signed on to star and produce the upcoming ABC legal drama Judgement.)

Sex/Life, inspired by B.B. Easton's book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, premiered on Netflix in 2021. The series followed "a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire," per a description from the streamer.

Mike Vogel, Margaret Odette, Cleo Anthony and Darius Homayoun also starred in the series.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Sex/Life are now streaming on Netflix.