Sex/Life Star Adam Demos on That Full-Frontal Shower Scene — Did He Request a Body Double?

Needless to say, Adam Demos leaves little to the imagination in Netflix's very sexy new show, Sex/Life.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Australian actor, 35, opened up about the steamy drama, which premiered last week on Netflix. And there's one question on everyone's mind: Was that really him in episode 3's full-frontal shower scene?

Asked if he requested a body double for any shots or if he was okay with the nudity, Demos told EW, "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute."

"That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have — and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer," he continued.

Inspired by author BB Easton's 2016 book, 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life follows a woman named Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) who finds herself entangled in a love triangle with her husband, Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel), and her wild past. Growing bored of her life in the suburbs as a stay-at-home mom, Billie begins journaling and fantasizing about her ex-boyfriend Brad Simon (Demos).

The scenes involving nudity, Demos told EW, "are there for a reason, because they drive the story and the characters."

Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, for her part, recently told Collider that Demos' full-frontal scene "was not just for titillation's sake," but rather to show how "obsessed" Cooper has gotten, so much so that he's "now stalking his wife's ex-boyfriend." (The moment in question occurs when Cooper goes to Brad's gym and follows him into the showers.)

"It's all internal, there's no dialogue, and Mike Vogel does such an incredible job with it," Rukeyser said. "But what you're seeing is him going, 'I should not be doing this. I should not be following him from his office. Now I'm following him from his office. Oh, my God, I should not be following him into the gym. Oh, my God, I'm following him into the gym. I am buying clothes. I'm working out. I'm obsessive watching him. He's going into the shower. I should not go into the shower. Oh, my God, I'm going into the shower. Now I'm in the shower. I should not look down. I should not look down. I cannot help it. Oh, my God.'"

Rukeyser also confirmed Demos did not use not a body double — but she won't reveal whether a prosthetic was involved. "I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells," she told Collider. "So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination."

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Demos — who is now dating his costar Shahi, 41, in real life — said he had an "incredible" experience working with an intimacy coordinator to film the series.

"They're all specifically for that, to make everyone feel safe. That's someone you can go to voice any of your concerns, to say what you're comfortable with, what you're not," he said. "We just would have so many rehearsals with them to make sure everyone understood what we were going to be doing in the scene, what we were comfortable with, and we rehearsed them so much that it becomes like choreography."

"They're just a real safe space, so when it comes to filming those actual scenes, everyone knows what they're in for," he continued. "There's no surprises and it becomes a lot less intimidating than what you'd think, because you end up rehearsing those scenes more than anything else. Just making sure that you have an open line of communication, that everyone just feels safe. We were lucky Stacy and the producers created such a safe environment for us. It seemed crucial to have an intimacy coordinator, because they're there specifically for that."

And while his mom hadn't seen Sex/Life yet at the time, Demos called her "the most biased, supportive mother ever" and confirmed that she will likely tune in at some point. "She will be looking away and getting all embarrassed," he said. "But she'll still watch it."