Adam Demos Shares Why He Loves Girlfriend and 'Sex/Life' Costar Sarah Shahi: 'She's a Goddess'

Adam Demos is sharing his favorite things about his Sex/Life co-star and girlfriend Sarah Shahi.

On Thursday's PEOPLE in 10, the 37-year-old actor revealed three reasons why he loves Shahi while promoting the second season of the hit Netflix series.

"Her heart. That's first and foremost," he told host Makho Ndlovu, adding, "Her kindness."

For his final selection, he couldn't narrow it down to just one aspect of Shahi, sharing, "It's everything. Can the third thing be everything? I'm her biggest fan for sure, so that would be the third one — everything. I think she's exceptional in all aspects of life."

After Ndlovu described Shahi, 43, "stunningly gorgeous," Demos couldn't help but agree.

"She's a goddess. It's ridiculous," he said. "But, she could look the way she did but if she didn't have what's going on in the soul ... but luckily, it all works together. Yeah, I'm a lucky man for sure."

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Demos called Shahi his "my favorite person in the world."

"I love her so much, so the more I can hang with her in general, the better my life is," he shared.

Demos also opened up about finding Shahi "really inspiring" while working together on the hit Netflix series, adding that she brings "a great energy to have on set."

"This is a crazy industry and career path that we both chose," he explained. "Very lucky that we get to work in it, but sometimes you're apart for a little bit longer than what you'd rather. And so to be able to work, be employed on a really cool show, at the same time working together, it's a dream come true."

Demos shared the pair enjoy casual dates together when asked on PEOPLE in 10 what was the last romantic thing they did.

"We went on a cute little hike with the dogs yesterday," he said. "Is that romantic? Anytime you can steal a moment and just connect, it doesn't really matter the setting. It's just about, you know, keeping your check and seeing how each other's going."

Sex/Life season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.