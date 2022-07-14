"I loved Lily with my whole entire heart," Reynolds said of her quirky, alien-loving character

Sex Education's Tanya Reynolds Reveals She Will Not Return as Lily for Season 4

Tanya Reynolds, who has played alien-loving Lily since the show's debut, confirmed she will not be part of the Netflix comedy's upcoming season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad," Reynolds, 30, told the Radio Times.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

Looking back on her time on the series, Reynolds said, "I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me."

Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison in Sex Education Credit: Netflix

Reynolds' castmate, Patricia Allison, shared similar news earlier this month. After three seasons on the show, the actress revealed she would not be returning for a fourth season.

"I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much … but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for season 4," the actress told the U.K. radio show Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie last week.

Allison, who played Lily's love interest Ola, said her departure also came with new career opportunities.

"Some other opportunities have come up. I've been doing it for three years, and I've genuinely loved it so much."

When asked if making the decision to leave the show was hard, Reynolds said, "Absolutely, but I guess I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kind of sad, but other things are coming and that's really exciting."Reynolds is also looking to the future following her time at Moordale High School. She will star next in I Hate You on the U.K. Channel 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.