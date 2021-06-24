First Look at Jemima Kirke in Season 3 of Sex Education as Premiere Date Set for September

The first photos of Sex Education's upcoming third season have been unveiled.

On Thursday, Netflix released the first look and the premiere date of the hit British comedy series. Like the two seasons prior, season 3, which will stream on Sept. 17, will consist of eight episodes.

And some new faces are heading to Moordale Secondary.

Sex Education Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Guest star Jemima Kirke, best known for HBO's Girls, will play former Moordale student and new headmistress Hope, who "plans to turn Moordale back into the pillar of excellence it's always been," according to a synopsis.

In addition, guest star Jason Isaacs, who portrayed Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, portrays Peter Groff, former headmaster Michael Groff's (Alistair Petrie) "more successful and not very modest older brother," who has been hosting the terminated school director at his place amid his separation from his estranged wife Maureen Groff (Samantha Spiro) after a suffocating marriage.

Sex Education Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Also, singer/songwriter Dua Saleh will make their acting debut as a recurring star, playing Cal, a "nonbinary student at Moordale, who instantly clashes with Hope's new vision for the school."

And Hope's new vision may include new grey school uniforms for all the students, including Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), as seen in Netflix's first photos released on Wednesday. Even Adam (Connor Swindells) appears to be a Moordale student again since he's also wearing the uniform.

Sex Education Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Sex Education Season 3 Credit: Netflix

In addition, fans can look forward to Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) discovering "feminism, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff," according to the synopsis.

The lost voicemail was the result of Maeve's new friend Isaac (George Robinson) purposely deleting the voicemail message from Otis in which he professed his love to her. But due to Isaac's betrayal, it is unknown if Maeve knows how Otis feels about her and fans are still left wondering will they or won't they get together after two seasons.

Sex Education Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Season 2 also ended with the finale shocker that Jean (Gillian Anderson) is pregnant despite her ex Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) saying he had a vasectomy.