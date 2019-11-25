Sex Education Season 2 Sets January Premiere Date on Netflix

Season 1 of Sex Education debuted in January 2019 on Netflix

By Eric Todisco
November 25, 2019

It’s time for another session of Sex Education.

Netflix announced Monday that the highly-praised British comedy series would be premiering its second season on Jan. 17. Like the first, season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

The series follows Otis Millburn (Asa Butterfield), an awkward teenager who struggles with his mother Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) career as a sex therapist.

The description for the sophomore season, per Deadline, reads, “Late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.”

“Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school, and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo,” the synopsis continues.

Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield
Sam Taylor/Netflix
Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, Connor Swindells
Jon Hall/Netflix

RELATED: Asa Butterfield Talks His New ‘Honest’ Series Sex Educationand Dishes on an Awkward Moment from Set

In season 1, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) created a sex clinic at their school to teach their fellow students how to deal with their romantic problems.

The series also stars Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, Patricia Allison, and Aimee Lou Wood.

Season 2 of Sex Education premieres Jan. 17 on Netflix.

