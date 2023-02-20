'Sex Education' 's Emma Mackey Has Bid 'a Happy Goodbye' to Maeve, Doesn't Expect to Return to Netflix Show

Five additional actors have announced their departure from the British series in the last year, though stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson are expected to stay on

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 02:34 PM
Sex Education Season 3
Photo: Netflix

Another core star is saying goodbye to Netflix's Sex Education.

Emma Mackey soft-launched the news in the press room at the 2023 BAFTA Awards on Sunday night, sharing that she believes her time on the show has come to an end.

"[Will I be back for] season 5 or 6? Bloody hell, I've just finished the fourth one, love — last week!" said the 27-year-old actress, who plays the show's teen outsider–turned–peer sex advisor Maeve Wiley. "No, I don't think so. I think, yeah, I've said goodbye to Maeve. It's a happy goodbye."

Reps for Netflix and Mackey, who was named the BAFTAs' EE Rising Star Award this weekend, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for confirmation.

Mackey previously told the Radio Times before season 4 began filming late last year that she was not in the series "as consistently" as previous years.

"It feels very familiar!" she said. "And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently."

Sex Education Season 3
Sam Taylor/NETFLIX

Mackey's exit comes on the heels of similar announcements by costars Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Rakhee Thakrar (Ms. Sands) and Simone Ashley (who played Olivia but is committed to Bridgerton for the foreseeable future after headlining season 2 alongside Jonathan Bailey). All four women revealed last year that they would not be returning for season 4.

Reynolds, 31, told the Radio Times in July: "It's just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

Ncuti Gatwa, Asa Butterfield, and Emma Mackey visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on January 21, 2020
Manny Carabel/Getty

Mackey's costar Ncuti Gatwa did sign on for season 4 but is likewise not expected to return for season 5 since he was tapped as the new lead of Doctor Who, stepping in for most recent Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

Gatwa, 30, recently said goodbye to Sex Education will an Instagram post from his final day on set.

"Last day. Last time," he wrote on Feb. 8 after he wrapped filming for his character Eric. "Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."

Sex Education's first family, played by Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, is expected to carry on the show's storyline.

Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy will join them in season 4, which does not yet have a release date.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1–3 of Sex Education can be streamed in full on Netflix.

Related Articles
Pam and Jim, The Office
Who the Actors Behind Famous TV Couples Actually Married in Real Life
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
Patricia Allison attends the "Sex Education" Season 2 World Premiere
'Sex Education' 's Patricia Allison Reveals She's Pursuing 'Other Opportunities,' Will Not Return as Ola
Dan Levy attends the TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2022 RUNWAY SHOW at the David H. Koch Theater, NYC on September 12, 2021
Dan Levy Joins Netflix's 'Sex Education' for Season 4
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Tanya Reynolds playing Lily in Sex Education
'Sex Education' 's Tanya Reynolds Reveals She Will Not Return as Lily for Season 4
Paul Mescal Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh & Paul Mescal Bring Style to London, Plus Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and More
Normal People
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
GILMORE GIRLS, Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel, 'Lorelai's Graduation Day', (Season 2), 2000-2007, p
The Devastating TV Breakups We Still Can't Get Over
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Everything to Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
white lotus leo woodall
'White Lotus' Star Leo Woodall's Family Was 'Quite Flabbergasted' When They Saw His Racy Plot Twist
Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 301 of Outer Banks
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
5883215r
Jennifer Coolidge's Best Movie & TV Roles: From Supporting Actress to Leading Lady
GREY S ANATOMY
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast: Where Are They Now?
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
The Most Influential 'Real Housewives' Who've Said They've Quit the Show