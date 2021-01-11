Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis all teased the revival for the first time on Sunday

Sex and the City Stars to Earn More Than $1 Million per Episode for HBO Max Revival: Report

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reportedly be bringing in the big bucks with their new Sex and the City HBO Max revival.

According to a Monday report from Variety, all three stars are set to earn more than $1 million per episode in the upcoming 10-episode, half-hour series titled, And Just Like That. In addition to reprising their roles from the original franchise, all three women are also serving as executive producers.

Reps for Parker and Davis had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Dixon and a spokesperson for HBO Max did not immediately respond.

Parker, 55, Nixon, 54, and Davis, 55, all confirmed the revival on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer for the series.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ," Parker, who stars as Carrie Bradshaw, shared on Instagram Sunday alongside the trailer. In the video, she can be heard typing away at her computer: "And just like that..." appearing on the screen, followed by "the story continues..."

Both Nixon and Davis also shared the video on their own accounts. "You, me, New York... anything is possible," Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) captioned her post, while Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) added, "Anything is possible.... Meet you there!"

An official press release read: "HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis."

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis continued. "The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Fans have long sought another installment of the popular franchise, which originally aired as a TV show from 1998 to 2004 on HBO and released two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010.

Many shared their excitement on social media after Parker, Davis and Nixon revealed the teaser trailer, including some famous pals.