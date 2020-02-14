Sex and the City Star Jason Lewis Is Engaged to Liz Godwin! 'I Am a Better Man for Knowing Her'

"She loves me when I am amazing, and when I am not," Jason Lewis tells PEOPLE exclusively

By Benjamin VanHoose
February 14, 2020 01:08 PM
Liz Godwin and 
Amy Sussman/Getty

Sorry, Samanthas of the worldSex and the City star Jason Lewis is taken!

Shortly before the new year, Lewis, who played Kim Cattrall‘s love interest Smith Jerrod on the iconic HBO series, arranged a picturesque proposal to his longtime love, producer Liz Godwin, the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“She loves me when I am amazing, and when I am not,” the actor says. “She is always on my side and ever my support. She creates space for me in which I grow and I am a better man for knowing her, so the humble ask to take her as my wife, and of course her ‘yes,’ are absolute blessings to my life.”

Currently eyeing a fall 2021 wedding date, the happy couple first met more than four years ago, hitting it off at a party in Miami.

For the romantic proposal, Lewis, 48, arranged a surprise moment to pop the question in front of a stunning California sunset and ocean views.

Jason Lewis and Liz Godwin, Dec. 27, 2019

“To keep Liz from suspecting anything, I organized a climbing [and] beach day out at Point Dume, Malibu, with friends and family gathered for the holidays,” Lewis says. “We set Liz up to climb a cliff right over the water, just before sunset.”

He continues, of his master plan: “My buddies and I then sprinted up a back trail to the climb so I could be waiting for her at the top. I anchored myself to the rock — clipped her to me, just in case — then got on one knee and did ‘the thing.'”

In the end, the orchestration paid off, as the bride-to-be was caught fully off-guard.

“I never saw it coming!” Godwin says. “I’m overwhelmed with emotions and feelings I never knew I had.”

Godwin says that Lewis — who also starred in Midnight, Texas and appeared in Charmed, as well as Beverly Hills, 90210 — has “always felt like my childhood playdate and my adult lover, in one.”

“He’s my unwavering support system and my go-to lifeline,” she says. “We don’t have illusions nor expectations of each other, and we don’t feel ownership of one another.”

She adds: “Our relationship is the most nurturing, playful and ever-evolving relationship I have ever had. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

