Sex and the City Star Jason Lewis Is Engaged to Liz Godwin! 'I Am a Better Man for Knowing Her'

Sorry, Samanthas of the world — Sex and the City star Jason Lewis is taken!

Shortly before the new year, Lewis, who played Kim Cattrall‘s love interest Smith Jerrod on the iconic HBO series, arranged a picturesque proposal to his longtime love, producer Liz Godwin, the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“She loves me when I am amazing, and when I am not,” the actor says. “She is always on my side and ever my support. She creates space for me in which I grow and I am a better man for knowing her, so the humble ask to take her as my wife, and of course her ‘yes,’ are absolute blessings to my life.”

Currently eyeing a fall 2021 wedding date, the happy couple first met more than four years ago, hitting it off at a party in Miami.

For the romantic proposal, Lewis, 48, arranged a surprise moment to pop the question in front of a stunning California sunset and ocean views.

“To keep Liz from suspecting anything, I organized a climbing [and] beach day out at Point Dume, Malibu, with friends and family gathered for the holidays,” Lewis says. “We set Liz up to climb a cliff right over the water, just before sunset.”

He continues, of his master plan: “My buddies and I then sprinted up a back trail to the climb so I could be waiting for her at the top. I anchored myself to the rock — clipped her to me, just in case — then got on one knee and did ‘the thing.'”

In the end, the orchestration paid off, as the bride-to-be was caught fully off-guard.

“I never saw it coming!” Godwin says. “I’m overwhelmed with emotions and feelings I never knew I had.”

Godwin says that Lewis — who also starred in Midnight, Texas and appeared in Charmed, as well as Beverly Hills, 90210 — has “always felt like my childhood playdate and my adult lover, in one.”

“He’s my unwavering support system and my go-to lifeline,” she says. “We don’t have illusions nor expectations of each other, and we don’t feel ownership of one another.”

She adds: “Our relationship is the most nurturing, playful and ever-evolving relationship I have ever had. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”