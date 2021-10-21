Sex and the City Revival: Sarah Jessica Parker Kisses Jon Tenney on And Just Like That Set

The Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, will premiere on HBO Max in December

Sex and the City fans are getting another sneak peek into what Carrie Bradshaw is up to in the upcoming revival series.

A new photo from the set of the HBO Max show, titled And Just Like That…, shows Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie kissing a potential romantic interest (played by actor Jon Tenney) outside of Carrie's iconic New York City brownstone.

Parker, 56, wore a pink blazer over a floral floor-length dress for the scene, while Tenney, 59, looked more casual in jeans and a blue jacket.

The pic is the latest of many that have offered glimpses at And Just Live That. Last week, Parker and Chris Noth were spotted filming in Paris for the show. Noth, 66, plays Mr. Big in the beloved franchise, Carrie's on-again-off-again beau.

Earlier this month, Parker revealed that the revival will premiere on HBO Max sometime in December.

"Shooting, as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City — or as we like to call it, And Just Like That — with some beloved friends. But in the meantime..." she said in a brief behind-the-scenes video, gesturing to a title card with the December announcement.

The actress is set to costar with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively.

The series will follow their three characters as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," per the official description.

Along with Kim Cattrall, the trio all starred in the original HBO series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, before returning for two Sex and the City feature films (in 2008 and 2010). Cattrall, 65, will not appear in the HBO Max revival.

Willie Garson, who played Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch, had also filmed scenes for the revival prior to his death in September at the age of 57. He will appear posthumously in the show.