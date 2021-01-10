And Just Like That will be a "new chapter of the groundbreaking" series Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis to Star in Sex and the City Revival for HBO Max

Fans who have been patiently waiting for a Sex and the City 3 can finally rejoice!

On Sunday, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis all shared a new teaser for And Just Like That — the next installment of the popular HBO series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax@JustLikeThatMax#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter, " Parker shared on Instagram alongside the trailer.

In the video, Parker could be heard typing away at her computer: "And just like that..." appearing on the screen, followed by "the story continues..."

Both Nixon and Davis also shared the video on their accounts. "You, me, New York... anything is possible," Nixon captioned her post, while Davis added, "Anything is possible.... Meet you there!"

"HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis," according to the official press release.

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis continued. "The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

And Just Like That will also be executive produced by Parker, Davis and Nixon — who are all reprising their original roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was excited for fans to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them," Aubrey said.

Fans have long sought another installment of the popular franchise, which originally aired as a TV show from 1998 to 2004 on HBO, and released two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010.

Many shared their excitement on social media after Parker, Davis and Nixon revealed the teaser trailer, including some famous pals.

"2021 LOOKING UP," Bravo host Andy Cohen wrote under Parker's post. Reese Witherspoon added, "YESSSSSSS."