The HBO Max Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That, will pick up with the original stars as they navigate love and life in their 50s

Sex and the City Revival: Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda Strut Through NYC in First Look Image

Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes are back in the city.

Also on Friday, the streaming service posted some behind-the-scenes photos from filming the new show, including the wardrobe room, a makeup station and directors chairs. The three stars additionally posted about the beginning of production on their own Instagram pages.

"And just like that, it was day one!!" Nixon wrote alongside her post.

"Here she comes," Parker added on her own page, captioning a picture of her getting her hair and makeup done on set.

Sex and the City Credit: Courtesy HBO Max

Parker, 56, Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, announced the Sex and the City revival series on Instagram in January with a teaser trailer. The show comes after the former HBO show ended in 2004 after six seasons and two subsequent movies, the last of which hit theaters in 2010.

And Just Like That, which does not yet have an official premiere date, will pick up with the three main characters navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s.

Kim Cattrall, who previously played Samantha Jones, is not returning for And Just Like That, though many other former cast members will be.