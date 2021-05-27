HBO Max first announced the revival, titled And Just Like That, in January

Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know, Including Which Stars Are Returning and More

HBO Max made Sex and the City fans' dreams come true when the service announced that a revival of the iconic series is on the way.

When announcing the show, titled And Just Like That, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was excited for audiences to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them," Aubrey said in January.

The revival of SATC, which originally aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO and released two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010, is set to begin filming in New York this summer.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series so far, from which stars are returning to where the storyline will pick up.

Who's in it?

The show will be executive produced by original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The trio are all reprising their original roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

Chris Noth will also be reprising his iconic role as Carrie's love interest, Mr. Big.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That…'" executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a release when the news was announced Wednesday. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?"

Aside from the three leading ladies and Noth, the only other confirmed cast member for the revival is Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez, who will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured.

Sex and the City Sex and the City 2 (2010) | Credit: New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

John Corbett, who played Carrie's carpenter boyfriend Aidan Shaw, has also said he has been tapped to join the revival, though HBO Max has not confirmed his involvement.

"I'm going to do the show," Corbett, 59, told the New York Post's Page Six last month, adding that it was "very exciting" for him.

"I like all those people, they've been very nice to me," he said of those involved in the project, noting that he thinks he "might be in quite a few" episodes.

Parker, 56, reacted to the news of her former costar's potential return in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by a SATC fan account.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction but the response is amazing to read...x," the actress wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth star in "Sex And The City" ("Evolution" episode). Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on Sex and the City | Credit: Getty

SEX AND THE CITY, Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett | Credit: HBO/ Everett

And who's not?

The fourth actress in the series' main cast, Kim Cattrall, will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell said after the new series was announced that the revival will be "fine" without Cattrall, who has publicly maintained that she would never return to the franchise.

"You know what, I think it's fine," Bushnell told Page Six just days after the revival's announcement. "Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she's made a decision that I'm sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that."

The author also noted that the upcoming show's writers will surely come up with ideas to address Cattrall's absence.

sex and the city Sex and the City | Credit: Everett

Parker addressed Cattrall not being a part of the project while responding to comments from fans on her Instagram post.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X."

"She will always be there. And we are so excited. X," Parker responded to another fan's remark about missing Cattrall's character.

Jason Lewis, who famously played Samantha's model boyfriend, Smith Jerrod, in the hit series, and later reprised his role for both SATC movies, has also said he won't be returning.

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know! As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls," the actor, 49, told the Daily Front Row in a recent interview.

The show's original stylist, Patricia Field, has similarly said she won't be returning for the new series, citing a "time conflict" due to her work on Netflix's Emily in Paris.

sarah jessica parker Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City | Credit: Ron Galella/getty images

Where will the storyline pick up?

And Just Like That will pick up with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s.

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis released in January says.

"The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer," a release from HBO Max on Wednesday states.

Speaking with TVLine in an interview published in February, HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys said the team behind And Just Like That is "not trying to re-do the original show."

"They're not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s," Bloys said.

"They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York," he added. "So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

Speaking to Vanity Fair in January, Parker also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in."

The actress said she believes the show will also attempt to answer how COVID-19 has "changed relationships once friends disappear."

"I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all," she added.

When will it premiere?

The series is set to drop on HBO Max, but the streaming service has yet to announce an official premiere date.