SATC Revival: Casting Revealed for Charlotte and Miranda's Kids — and Brady's Girlfriend!

HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That…, will pick up with Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes navigating life in their 50s

Additional casting for the Sex and the City revival has been revealed as the HBO Max series continues to film around New York.

Life in Pieces alum Niall Cunningham is playing Brady Hobbes, the son of Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes and David Eigenberg's Steve Brady, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Actress Cree Ciccino has additionally been tapped to play Brady's girlfriend, Luisa Torres.

The daughters of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) have also been cast, with Cathy Ang as Lily and Alexa Swinton as Rose.

The upcoming 10-part series, titled And Just Like That…, comes about 17 years after the original show concluded. According to the logline, it will follow Miranda, Charlotte and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Ahead of the casting news this week, the four newly-announced actors playing the stars' grown-up children were spotted on the set of the series.

Parker, 56, was also seen getting chummy with Willie Garson, who played Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch. Also present was Mario Cantone, known for playing Charlotte's BFF Anthony Marentino. The formerly feuding duo played by Garson, 57, and Cantone, 61, tied the knot at the beginning of the 2010 movie, Sex and the City 2.

Not pictured was Chris Noth, who played Carrie's on-and-off love interest Mr. Big throughout the series before they finally wed in the first Sex and the City movie, which premiered in 2008.

It was confirmed in May that Noth, 66, would reprise his role for the revival, shortly before Handler, Eigenberg, Garson, and Cantone signed on as well.

Bridget Moynahan was also spotted on set last week. Moynahan, 50, played Big's ex-wife Natasha, who clashed with Carrie in a few episodes.

And Just Like That... will also feature some new faces: Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman joined the cast earlier this month. The news came after Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez signed on for the revival in May.

Parker, Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, officially announced the Sex and the City revival on Instagram in January.