And Just Like That Trailer: Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte Reunite for Sex and the City Revival

The continuation series of HBO's iconic Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That..., unveiled its Dec. 9 premiere date and first teaser on Friday

Sex and the City is about to get a breath of fresh air, more than 23 years after it first debuted on HBO.

And Just Like That..., billed as "the new chapter" following Carrie Bradshaw and her friends, is set to premiere on HBO Max on Dec. 9 with the first two episodes, the network announced Friday. The remaining eight installments of the ten-episode Max Original series will air on subsequent Thursdays into the new year.

HBO Max also released the first official trailer for the upcoming series.

"They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises," Carrie says in the trailer. "And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins."

The show will see original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their iconic roles as Carrie, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively as they navigate life in their fifties, dealing with children, romance and their careers.

The new series will also welcome back Sex and the City regulars Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler, along with the late Willie Garson, who played Carrie's stalwart gay best friend Stanford Blatch.

The trailer features a montage of clips of the women living their lives in New York while meeting up with old and new friends. In one scene, Carrie is seen walking arm-in-arm with Stanford and Miranda embraces Eigenberg's character Steve and their son, Brady.

There is also a glimpse at Carrie's career, as she's seen twice with Sara Ramírez — who will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer standup comedian who hosts a popular podcast that Bradshaw appears on frequently.

Bridget Moynahan, who starred as Mr. Big's ex-wife Natasha, also makes an unexpected appearance in the clip. She is seen looking down from a window at a stunned Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

Sex and the City broke ground when it premiered in 1998, not just for its frank discussion of sex and love, but also for its endearing portrait of friendship and loyalty between career-minded women.

Cynthia Nixon (L) and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Midtown on November 5, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City ran for six seasons, earning seven Primetime Emmys and spawning two major feature films.

Not returning to the show is Kim Cattrall, who played Carrie's proudly sex-positive friend Samantha Jones throughout the series and in both movies.

New cast members to the show include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

From executive producer Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That... is also being co-exec produced by Parker, Davis and Nixon, along with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi.