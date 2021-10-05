Sex and the City Revival Will Premiere in December, Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals

Sarah Jessica Parker teased that they are still filming And Just Like That... in New York City with "some beloved friends"

Sex and the City's return is fast approaching.

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that the upcoming reboot series And Just Like That..., dubbed Sex and the City's "new chapter," will premiere sometime in December. In a brief behind-the-scenes video, star Sarah Jessica Parker speaks from the set in New York City to reveal the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Shooting, as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City — or as we like to call it, And Just Like That — with some beloved friends. But in the meantime," Parker, 56, said, gesturing to a title card that revealed the December announcement.

According to a press release, the new series follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parker, Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, officially announced the Sex and the City revival on Instagram in January. Along with Kim Cattrall, 65, the women starred in the original HBO series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, before returning for two Sex and the City feature films (in 2008 and 2010). Cattrall will not appear in the reboot.

Newcomers Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman will appear in And Just Like That... Choudhury, 54, will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," according to a press release. Nicole, 50, portrays Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian" and Pittman, 35, joins the cast as Dr. Nya Wallace, "a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor."

RELATED VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon and Other Sex and the City Stars Remember Willie Garson's 'Light' After His Death

Celebrated costume designer Patricia Field told PEOPLE last month about passing the baton to Molly Rogers, who is taking over for styling on And Just Like That. "It was her time to shine," Field, 79, said of Rogers, who worked alongside Field on Sex and the City "from day one."

"I'm glad because this is her opportunity to put her name out there," she added. "My name, sometimes, it smashes other people down, not intentionally, but you know."

Field explained that when she was asked to do the reboot she immediately directed producers to Rogers. "I said, 'Call Molly. She knows it all, we did it together.' So they called her and she was available. I wasn't available."