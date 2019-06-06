We couldn’t help but wonder: Don’t those beautiful Manolo Blahniks kind of hurt? Yup. In 2013, SJP admitted that wearing sky-high heels to play hopeless romantic writer Carrie harmed her feet. “I went to a foot doctor and he said, ‘Your foot does things it shouldn’t be able to do. That bone there…You’ve created that bone. It doesn’t belong there,'” she said. And Kristin Davis, aka prim and proper Charlotte, regrets the style standards set by the show’s signature stilettos. ““It did seem we were trying to say to women, ‘You should be wearing heels like these,’” she said in 2014, “but we definitely weren’t. Were they beautiful shoes? Yes. Were they appropriate for the characters? Yes, that’s what women like that wear. But it became a bigger picture thing, where it seemed women should be wearing them every day.”