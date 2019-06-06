The making of the 1998-2004 HBO hit about four fashionable New York City friends wasn't all sunshine and Cosmos
No More Movie
Despite the box office success of the 2008 and 2010 Sex and the City films, Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed in September 2017 that plans for a third installment had been scrapped. While sources said that Kim Cattrall, who played sexpot publicist Samantha, had made diva-like demands, she said she never agreed to board the project. As for her costars? “We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.” Ouch.
These Shoes Weren't Made for Walking
We couldn’t help but wonder: Don’t those beautiful Manolo Blahniks kind of hurt? Yup. In 2013, SJP admitted that wearing sky-high heels to play hopeless romantic writer Carrie harmed her feet. “I went to a foot doctor and he said, ‘Your foot does things it shouldn’t be able to do. That bone there…You’ve created that bone. It doesn’t belong there,'” she said. And Kristin Davis, aka prim and proper Charlotte, regrets the style standards set by the show’s signature stilettos. ““It did seem we were trying to say to women, ‘You should be wearing heels like these,’” she said in 2014, “but we definitely weren’t. Were they beautiful shoes? Yes. Were they appropriate for the characters? Yes, that’s what women like that wear. But it became a bigger picture thing, where it seemed women should be wearing them every day.”
Under Pressure
In 2016, Cynthia Nixon — bad-ass attorney Miranda — discussed how TV today shows women of all sizes and shapes. “Girls has been important in changing the game for female actresses,” she said. “In Sex and the City we had to be thin and look great all the time; in Girls they have permission to be more real and less airbrushed.” Still, let’s not forget that SATC tackled the issue of weight loss — what’s more relatable than watching Miranda freak out after eating cake out of the garbage?
Choosing Her Career
In October 2017, Cattrall said SATC‘s packed production scheduled influenced her decision not to have children after considering in vitro fertilization in 1998: “I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I have 19-hour days on this series. … My Monday morning would start at 4:45 a.m. and go to one or two in the morning. How could I possibly continue to do that, especially in my early 40s?”
Happy Ending?
If you shipped Carrie and Mr. Big, you abso-f—nig-lutely loved the 2004 finale, when our Paris-hating protagonist broke up with Petrovsky and ran into the arms of her on-off flame. (In the first movie, he proposes, then leaves her at the altar, then wins her back again … it’s a whole thing.) But creator Darren Star revealed in 2016 that he didn’t appreciate the series’ last few episodes. “I think the show ultimately betrayed what it was about, which was that women don’t ultimately find happiness from marriage. Not that they can’t. But the show initially was going off script from the romantic comedies that had come before it.”