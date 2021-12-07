The Sex and the City Friendships Are Defined by a 'Perfect Combination' of Signs, Says Celeb Astrologer

Aliza Kelly explores the astrological bond between the four Big Apple fashionistas ahead of HBO Max's And Just Like That... in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation

The women of Sex and the City are best known for their romantic escapades, fabulous brunches and aspirational fashion, but their lifelong bond was actually written in the stars. Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly reveals in the the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation that the four ladies' differing astrological signs is what holds their friendship together.

"It's not just a mutual love of fashion and brunching that binds these women together, it's actually a perfect combination of water, air, fire and earth," she explains, pointing out that Carrie is a Gemini, Miranda is a Capricorn, Charlotte is a Pisces and Samantha is a Leo. Their varied star charts allows them to complement each other and balance out each other's extremes. Carrie is an air sign (often defined as being super social, fun and indecisive). Kelly describes air signs as being "lit up by others," which is why relationships are so incredibly important to them.

sex and the city Sex and the City | Credit: Everett

"Carrie obviously represents the air sign: she's a writer, she's a social butterfly, and let's be honest, she's very much all over the place," she says, mentioning that air signs also have a deep connection to communication and story-telling. "Her main character energy is defined by the relationships she has with others. She is at the center of all of these dynamics and even documents her experiences for others to read, which is perhaps the most air sign thing of all." Kelly goes so far as to describe the fashionista as having "BAE: big air energy."

Miranda, meanwhile, is an earth sign, who are known to be "grounded, practical and responsible." Sometimes they even panic because they don't feel responsible enough, which, as fans of the hit comedy know, sounds exactly like the cynical lawyer. "She's ambitious, determined and extremely hard on herself, which is earth energy at its finest," Kelly adds. "Despite her paralyzing perfectionism, Miranda keeps her group grounded and holds them accountable, and for that, we are truly grateful."

On the flip side, Charlotte is an emotional, sensitive and dreamy water sign. "This element is known to be extremely intuitive, sometimes making it hard to differentiate fact from fabrication," Kelly informs. "Water signs can definitely get swept up by the fantasy, which is why this sign is so beautifully romantic." Much like the lovable former gallerist, water signs are always in pursuit of their fairy tale ending. "[Charlotte] loves to be in love," Kelly continues. "She maintains hope for magical possibilities in all situations... no matter what she goes through, she maintains her sensitive nature and dreamy optimism."

While she won't be appearing in the upcoming And Just Like That... follow up series, you can't discuss the crew of Big Apple buddies without mentioning Samantha. It comes as no surprise that the outspoken and unfiltered publicist is a fire sign, who are known for being passionate, dynamic and sometimes a little arrogant. As Kelly notes, they love to take up space and they're not afraid to do it. "They're not afraid to say scandalous, shocking things because fire is all about sparking the match and lighting it up" she says. "Samantha totally represents fire. She's feisty, she's spirited and sometimes she's a little too much."

Kelly adds, "Samantha is a monumental fire goddess and we love her for it!"

The group of characters represent all four elements, which helps explain why they have remained so popular and beloved for over two decades. "It's because we actually have all of the elements within us," Kelly reminds, explaining that with our variety of Sun, Moon and Rising signs, "our charts offer dimensions of very different elemental energy."

As a result, there are days when you might feel grounded and responsible like Miranda, while others leave you as fiery and carefree as Samantha. "As for me, I'm a Samantha Sun, a Miranda Rising and a Charlotte Moon," Kelly jokes.

Tune in to Celebrity Astrology Investigation on PEOPLE's digital and social platforms YouTube channel and the free streamer PeopleTV, with new 10- to 15- minute episodes dropping each Tuesday.