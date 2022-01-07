Actor Ajay Mehta appeared as a busboy on Sex and the City and starred as the father of Carrie Bradshaw's realtor on And Just Like That...

Eagled-Eyed Sex and the City Fans Spot Past Actor in a Different Role on And Just Like That...

AND JUST LIKE THAT

AND JUST LIKE THAT

Nothing gets past Sex and the City fans!

On Thursday, a fan account for the popular HBO series shared a post that pointed out how an actor from the original SATC appears once more within the series' reboot, And Just Like That... — though not in the role he originated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the post from the Instagram account, Every Outfit on Sex & the City, actor Ajay Mehta appeared on SATC as a busboy who shared a kiss with Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones after she was stood up on a date. (That episode, titled "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?" aired during season 2.)

But on the latest episode of AJLT, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) celebrates Diwali with her real estate agent Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Seema's family, which included her dad, who is played by Mehta.

In the comments section of the post, Cynthia Nixon, who directed the episode and stars on the series as Miranda Hobbes, reacted, writing: "Good eye!"

Following the latest episode of AJLT, the reboot cast applauded Nixon, 55, for her directorial debut.

On Instagram, Parker, 56, shared a clip of the latest episode with a sweet caption to celebrate Nixon's directing gig.

"Directed by @cynthiaenixon. And Just Like That... she did a beautiful job!" she wrote. "We are so proud. Available now to stream on @hbomax. Congratulations @cynthiaenixon on your AJLT directorial debut. We hope you enjoy."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker Brings Husband Matthew Broderick and Son James to And Just Like That... Premiere

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nixon shared her own post about the episode, including a few photos of herself in the director's seat.

"Our new episode of #AndJustLikeThat is out now and I hope you all enjoy!" she captioned a series of photos of herself acting as the episode's director.

"To the incredible cast and crew: thank you for welcoming me with such open arms to take a seat in the director's chair! A few special shout outs for friends and colleagues who helped me become a director for the very first time," she added.

Her caption specifically named series creator Michael Patrick King, as well as directors and cinematographers Shariffa Ali, Wylda Baron and Tim Norman for their support and inspiration behind the camera.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The episode Nixon directed is the sixth episode in the HBO Max revival. Season 1 premiered with its first two episodes on Dec. 9.