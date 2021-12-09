Kim Cattrall, who originated the role of Samantha Jones, is not featured in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…

Sex and the City Explains Samantha's Absence in the First Episode of And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers for And Just Like That..., do not proceed if you have not watched the premiere of the HBO Max series.

Samantha Jones' fate has finally been revealed.

On Thursday, And Just Like That... premiered on HBO Max, welcoming back original series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who portray Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively.

Cattrall, 65, played Samantha on Sex and the City from 1998 until 2004 as well as in the two subsequent spinoff movies, but did not return for the revival. Within minutes of the premiere, the show addressed the absence of Cattrall's Samantha, revealing that her character has moved to London.

Following an awkward attempt at explaining Samantha's location to their friend Bitsy, Miranda confirmed that no, Samantha isn't dead, with Carrie chiming in to reveal the publicist's move overseas.

"She moved to the U.K. … for work," Miranda added.

Sex and the City Credit: Courtesy HBO Max

Later in the episode, Carrie explained to Miranda that she couldn't keep Samantha as her publicist due to the state of the book business.

"She said fine, then fired me as a friend," Carrie said.

Miranda then stuck up for Samantha, saying that her "pride got damaged." However, Carrie expressed the hurt she's felt as Samantha left for London and never returned her phone calls. Miranda also said Samantha had been dodging calls from her and Charlotte.

And Just Like That... follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate work and home life along with their lasting friendship as 50-something women in New York City.

After years of online drama and speculation about a feud between Cattrall and Parker, HBO explained how Samantha's absence from the storyline mirrors that of reality.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said in a recent interview. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

Cattrall has been vocal about her decision to forgo her spot in the revival, previously explaining her reasoning for not wanting to reprise the role during an appearance on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast.

"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," the actress said last December. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

kim cattrall Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Today, Davis confirmed that the show would explain where Samantha is despite Cattrall's absence.

"We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, so there is respect for Samantha," Davis said. "It's part of the story. We'd never disrespect Samantha."

Parker also previously confirmed that Cattrall's character will not be replaced in the new series, and also denied any speculation of a feud in a previous Instagram comment, saying she never "disliked" Cattrall.