Sex and the City's Chris Noth and Kristin Davis Reunite for a Night Out

Brace yourself, Sex and the City fans — Charlotte and Big have been spotted.

Fans of the HBO series went wild on Friday when Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big, shared a photo of himself with Kristin Davis, who played the blue-blooded Charlotte Goldenblatt, enjoying a night out together.

The pair were joined by Law and Order alum Jill Hennessy for the group shot, which Noth, 64, hilariously captioned, “It’s a threesome – Sex and the Order!😝”

The Instagram photo quickly caught the attention of Carrie Bradshaw herself, as Sarah Jessica Parker commented on the post with a sweet note.

“Wait what???? How did I miss that???? X,” the actress wrote with a purple heart emoji.

Parker, 54, rose to fame on the series as Carrie, whose primary love interest is Big. Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) served as friendship goals for years as they navigated relationships, shopping addictions and jobs.

The hit series aired in 1998 on HBO and ended in 2004 after six seasons.

The cast reprised their roles in the Sex and the City film, as well as its sequel in 2010.

Though Big and Charlotte’s meet-up provided major nostalgia, fans shouldn’t expect a Sex and the City reunion coming anytime soon. Both Davis and Nixon, 53, have spoken out about the news that their planned third film has been killed, while Cattrall, 62, openly refused to have any part in a third film.

In December 2018, Parker echoed her former costars’ statements that it was unlikely she would ever relive her Carrie Bradshaw days.

“It’s not something we are talking about right now. I just don’t have a clue,” the actress told Variety at the New York Women in Film & Television’s Muse Awards gala luncheon.

Image zoom Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

Parker also addressed the controversy over the third film after Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she felt she’d had a “toxic relationship” with her costars.

Parker told PEOPLE there’s no feud between the women, specifically her and Cattral.

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” she said. “We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part.”