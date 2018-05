Rounding out the L.A. celebrity appearances is McConaughey, who also plays himself. He’s floated as a potential backer for Carrie’s movie, and the two have a meeting to discuss. It doesn’t go off quite as planned, however, considering that McConaughey proclaims he is a bigger fan of Mr. Big than he is of Carrie. “I don’t know anybody any cooler than Mr. Big,” he tells her. “The only question is, ‘What the f–k is Carrie’s problem?’”