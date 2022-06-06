The Sex and the City Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sarah Jessica Parker had been acting for years (Square Pegs, L.A. Story, The First Wives Club) before she landed the role that catapulted her to superstardom: Carrie Bradshaw, in the groundbreaking HBO show Sex and the City, which debuted in 1998.

In addition to reprising the iconic character in numerous spinoffs such as 2008's Sex in the City film and its Sex in the City 2 sequel, as well as HBO Max's And Just Like That... series in 2021, she's been busy working across TV, film and theater.

She's appeared in three episodes of FOX's Glee in 2012, her first TV gig since SATC. Parker also made her return to HBO when she starred as Frances Dufresne in the series Divorce from 2016 to 2019. And she starred in films including 2005's The Family Stone and 2006's Failure to Launch.

Outside of television, Parker has formed her own production company, Pretty Matches, in 2005. She and her husband Matthew Broderick have also been raising their three kids: twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell and son James Wilkie Broderick.

Currently, Parker and Broderick costar in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite. The two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner, respectively, opened the show earlier this year.