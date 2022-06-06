The Sex and the City Cast: Where Are They Now?
Two film adaptations and a spinoff show later, here's what the Sex and the City cast has been up to since the original series (which debuted June 6, 1998) wrapped in 2004
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker had been acting for years (Square Pegs, L.A. Story, The First Wives Club) before she landed the role that catapulted her to superstardom: Carrie Bradshaw, in the groundbreaking HBO show Sex and the City, which debuted in 1998.
In addition to reprising the iconic character in numerous spinoffs such as 2008's Sex in the City film and its Sex in the City 2 sequel, as well as HBO Max's And Just Like That... series in 2021, she's been busy working across TV, film and theater.
She's appeared in three episodes of FOX's Glee in 2012, her first TV gig since SATC. Parker also made her return to HBO when she starred as Frances Dufresne in the series Divorce from 2016 to 2019. And she starred in films including 2005's The Family Stone and 2006's Failure to Launch.
Outside of television, Parker has formed her own production company, Pretty Matches, in 2005. She and her husband Matthew Broderick have also been raising their three kids: twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell and son James Wilkie Broderick.
Currently, Parker and Broderick costar in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite. The two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner, respectively, opened the show earlier this year.
Kim Cattrall
Since playing Samantha Jones on SATC, and reprising her role in its film adaptations, Kim Cattrall has often been seen onscreen.
Some of her notable movie credits include 2002's Crossroads and 2005's Ice Princess, in addition to TV work such as Producing Parker, Sensitive Skin, and Tell Me a Story.
Outside of acting, Cattrall has written two books — Kim Cattrall Sexual Intelligence in 2005 and Being a Girl in 2006 — and has finalized her divorce from her second husband, Mark Levinson, in 2004.
Most recently, Cattrall starred in and executive produced FOX's 2020 drama Filthy Rich. While she didn't choose to reprise her SATC's Samantha Jones in 2021's And Just Like That…, she did accept a role in How I Met Your Father's 2022 spinoff series.
Kristin Davis
In addition to reprising her SATC role as Charlotte York in its film adaptations and HBO Max's And Just Like That…, Kristin Davis has nabbed numerous jobs both on the screen and the stage since the series wrapped in 2004.
Throughout the 2000s, she dabbled in TV and guest appeared on Project Runway in 2013. Davis voiced the leading role of Miss Spider in the animated-kid series Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends from 2004 to 2008.
Some of her film titles include The Shaggy Dog in 2006 and Couples Retreat in 2009, as well as 2019's Holiday in the Wild, which helped highlight her work in the field of elephant conservation. She also made her Broadway debut in 2012's The Best Man revival opposite James Earl Jones and John Stamos.
Outside of acting, Davis is the mom of two through adoption: daughter Gemma Rose and son Wilson.
Cynthia Nixon
Since playing Miranda Hobbes in SATC and reprising her Emmy Award-winning role in its film adaptations and HBO Max spinoff, Cynthia Nixon has racked up a number accolades for her critically acclaimed work on the screen and stage.
In 2006, she won the Tony Award for best actress in a play for her role in Rabbit Hole and another in 2017 for The Little Foxes. In 2008, her part in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit earned her an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series.
She also won a Grammy Award for best spoken word album for her work on Al Gore's An inconvenient Truth in 2009.
Outside of acting, Nixon ran for governor of New York in 2018, but lost to Andrew Cuomo. She's also been a longtime activist, particularly for LGBTQ rights.
Personally, she got engaged to education activist Christine Marinoni at a New York rally for same-sex marriage in 2009 and the two wed in 2012. They welcomed son Max Ellington together in 2011.
Nixon is also the mother of Samuel and Charles with ex-husband Danny Mozes.
Currently, Nixon stars as Ada Brook in HBO's The Gilded Age.
Chris Noth
Since his portrayal as Mr. Big in SATC, Chris Noth has held a number of roles outside of reprising his character in the Sex and the City films and the HBO spinoff series.
Prior to SATC, he played Mike Logan on Law & Order and reprised his role on Law & Order: Criminal Intent from 2005 to 2008.
He then held a recurring role as Peter Florrick on 2009's The Good Wife, a political drama series that lasted seven seasons and wrapped in 2016. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work on the show. Most recently, Noth appeared on the 2021 revival of The Equalizer on CBS.
In 2020, his wife Tara Wilson gave birth to the couple's second child together: a son named Keats. He joined brother Orion Christopher who was born in 2008.
Shortly after Noth's Sex and the City character Mr. Big died onscreen in December 2021, Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. (He denies the allegations.)
As a result of the accusations, Noth's character was written out of the finale of ...And Just Like That, and his character on The Equalizer was killed off.
John Corbett
Since playing Aidan Shaw on SATC, John Corbett has held a number of long-lasting roles outside of reprising his character in the Sex and the City films. (Though he teased that he would participate in ...And Just Like That, his character never appeared, and Sarah Jessica Parker said he apologized for confusing fans.)
He played Max Gregson on United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011 and Seth Holt on Parenthood from 2011 to 2015. Other notable titles include 2007's The Messenger and My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its 2016 sequel. Most recently, he costarred alongside lead Lana Condor in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise.
Outside of acting, Corbett has pursued a career as a country musician and has released two studio albums: John Corbett in 2006 and Leaving Nothin' Behind in 2013.
Currently, he is married to actress Bo Derek — whom he met in 2002 and wed in 2020. They live together on a ranch in Santa Ynez, California.
Evan Handler
Evan Handler has held several roles since playing Harry Goldenblatt in SATC (as well as in the films and spinoff series), in addition to pursuing other ventures outside of acting.
After SATC wrapped in 2004, Handler had a longtime role as Charlie Runkle on comedy series Californication from 2007 to 2014. Most recently, he starred as Eastern District US Attorney Jacob Warner in Starz's 2020 drama Power in 2020.
Outside of acting, Handler is a contributing news writer to The Huffington Post. He's also the father of daughter Sofia Clementina — whom he welcomed with his wife, Elisa Atti, in 2007.
David Eigenberg
David Eigenberg's racked up various TV and movie credits since playing Steve Brady on SATC. Aside from reprising his role in its film adaptations and spinoff series, the actor has nabbed a recurring part as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann on NBC's Chicago Fire since 2012.
Outside of acting, Eigenberg and his wife Chrysti welcomed son Louie Steven in 2009 and daughter Myrna Belle in 2014.
Most recently, the actor shared publicly that he's experiencing hearing loss — an aspect that inspired the And Just Like That… writers to make his character Steve Brady partially deaf.
Willie Garson
In addition to playing Stanford Blatch on SATC and its spinoffs, Willie Garson could be seen as Mozzie in White Collar from 2009 until 2014. Other TV appearances included Hawaii Five-0 and Whole Day Down, in addition to films such as Zoom and Walk of Shame.
In his personal life, Garson welcomed his son Nathen through adoption in 2009. Sadly, the actor passed away on Sept. 21, 2021 from pancreatic cancer.
Most recently, he was honored during the In Memoriam segment at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside Bob Saget, Betty White, Sidney Poitier, among others.
Jason Lewis
Jason Lewis played Catrall's model boyfriend Smith Jerrod in SATC and its sequel films. Despite not reprising his role in the And Just Like That… spinoff, he's guest appeared in several titles since such as How I Met Your Mother and House.
He picked up recurring roles on Brothers & Sisters in 2007 and 2009, and later starred on NBC's Midnight Texas from 2017 until 2018.
Most recently, the actor got engaged to Liz Godwin in February 2020.